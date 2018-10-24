Week 10 | Photography from Modesto area

Bee photographer Marty Bicek captures images of high school football on week 10. Pitman v. Downey and Ripon v. Hughson
High School Football

Stanislaus Football: Central Valley Automotive Player with Drive Scholarship Scoreboard | Week 11

By Julian Lopez

October 24, 2018 09:06 AM

Click here for scholarship application

WEEK 11

Thursday

WAC

Beyer at Johansen

Ceres at Davis (MJC)

Friday

CCAL

Gregori at Enochs (Downey)

Downey at Modesto (Johansen)

Pitman at Turlock

WAC

Lathrop at Mountain House

Pacheco at Los Banos

TVL

Ripon at Modesto Christian

Escalon at Hughson

Livingston at Hilmar

VOL

Central Catholic at Oakdale

Manteca at East Union

Sierra at Weston Ranch

CCC

Patterson at El Capitan

Golden Valley at Merced

Atwater at Buhach Colony

SL

Waterford at Denair

Delhi at Ripon Christian

Gustine at Orestimba

CCAA

Sierra Ridge/ROP at Big Valley Christian

Stone Ridge Christian at Millennium

Brookside Christian at Turlock Christian

MLL

Summerville at Sonora

Argonaut at Amador

Calaveras at Bret Harte

(End of Regular Season)

Note: CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoff pairings will be announced Saturday afternoon at approximately 5 p.m.

