Stanislaus Football: Central Valley Automotive Player with Drive Scholarship Scoreboard | Week 11

Click here for scholarship application
Player of Week poll | Rankings | Standings
WEEK 11
Thursday
WAC
Beyer at Johansen
Ceres at Davis (MJC)
Friday
CCAL
Gregori at Enochs (Downey)
Downey at Modesto (Johansen)
Pitman at Turlock
WAC
Lathrop at Mountain House
Pacheco at Los Banos
TVL
Ripon at Modesto Christian
Escalon at Hughson
Livingston at Hilmar
VOL
Central Catholic at Oakdale
Manteca at East Union
Sierra at Weston Ranch
CCC
Patterson at El Capitan
Golden Valley at Merced
Atwater at Buhach Colony
SL
Waterford at Denair
Delhi at Ripon Christian
Gustine at Orestimba
CCAA
Sierra Ridge/ROP at Big Valley Christian
Stone Ridge Christian at Millennium
Brookside Christian at Turlock Christian
MLL
Summerville at Sonora
Argonaut at Amador
Calaveras at Bret Harte
(End of Regular Season)
Note: CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoff pairings will be announced Saturday afternoon at approximately 5 p.m.
Week 1 Results | Week 2 Results | Week 3 Results | Week 4 Results | Week 5 Results | Week 6 Results | Week 7 Results | Week 8 Results | Week 9 Results | Week 10 Results
Comments