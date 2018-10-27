Roundup: Ripon wins on a field goal over Modesto Christian, Downey beats Modesto

Ripon junior kicker Nathan Valdez entered Friday having made only two field goals all season.

On Friday, Valdez was the hero for the Indians (9-1, 5-1) as he made the game-winning field goal with 22 seconds left as Ripon beat Modesto Christian, 25-22 (9-1, 5-1) to clinch a share of the Trans-Valley League title.

Valdez also made a field goal with 2:23 left to tie the game.

Crusaders senior running back Patrick Garcia had two rushing touchdowns.

This is the second straight year the Crusaders and Indians clinched share of the TVL title. Last year, Hilmar also finished at the top of the standings.

CalPreps has Ripon as the No. 1 seed in Div. V and Modesto Christian as No. 2 in Div. VI.

Ripon Christian 54, Delhi 0- The Knights (10-0, 7-0) finished the regular season undefeated with a win over the Hawks. Senior urnning back Michael Kamps had 12 carries for 218 yards and four touchdowns. Ripon Christian ran for 413 yards as a team.

Hilmar 42, Livingston 7- Senior running back Issac Sharp had 10 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the Yellowjackets (8-2, 4-2) win. Hilmar had 444 total yards on offense.

Downey 40, Modesto 21- The Knights (6-4, 3-2) scored 19 second-half points in the win over the Panthers (5-5, 1-4).

Gregori 48, Enochs 8- The Jaguars (5-5, 2-3) beat the Eagles (2-8, 0-5) in a Central California Athletic League matchup.

Denair 60, Waterford 26- The Coyotes (9-1, 6-1) won their fifth straight with a win over the Wildcats (6-4, 3-4).

Escalon 41, Hughson 26- Cougars (8-2, 4-2) junior running back Kaden Christenson had 273 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Big Valley Christian 49, Sierra Ridge Academy 7 - Junior running back Javyn Drobnick had three rushing touchdowns for the Lions (9-1, 6-0). Big Valley Christian clinched the Central California Athletic Alliance league title outright with the win.

Orestimba 44, Gustine 8 - The Warriors (7-3, 5-2) won the Battle of the Chief trophy for the fourth straight year with the win over the Reds (5-5, 3-4).