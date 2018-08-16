Oakdale’s Caleb Kuppens (2) pushes across the goal line for a touchdown during the non-conference league game with Sonora in Oakdale, Calif., Friday, August 17, 2018.
High School Football

Stanislaus Football: Central Valley Player with Drive Scholarship Scoreboard | Week 1

By Julian A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

August 16, 2018 10:27 AM

Friday, Aug. 17 (Week 1)

Downey 39, East Union 19

Enochs 35, Beyer 7

Buhach Colony 13, Gregori 6

Pitman 55, Napa 7

Freedom 42, Turlock 35

Central Catholic 21, Clovis West 0

Oakdale 49, Sonora 0

Central Valley 35, Ceres 0

Patterson 51, Tokay, 12

Amador 44, Davis 27

Waterford 47, Johansen 0

Escalon 31, Union Mine 14

Hilmar 48, Delhi 7

Hughson 40, Stagg 39

Modesto Christian 21, Sierra 3

Ripon 34, Weston Ranch 0

Le Grand 27, Livingston 20

Los Banos 26, Dos Palos 20

Pacheco 48, El Capitan 22

Atwater 49, West 7

Golden Valley 11, Livermore 6

Merced 51, Del Campo 15

Manteca 64, Lathrop 14

Denair 32, Woodland Christian 0

Mariposa 15, Minarets 13

Orestimba 50, Bret Harte 27

Ripon Christian 49, Millennium 6

Foresthill 36, Turlock Christian 24

Argonaut 33, El Dorado 0

Linden 55, Franklin 34

Big Valley Christian 47, Harker 20

Western Sierra Collegiate 46, Sierra Ridge 38

Saturday

Modesto at Clovis

Riverbank at Madison Park Academy

Week 2 (Next Friday)

Beyer at Modesto (Gregori)

West at Enochs (Downey)

Downey at Manteca

Modesto Christian at Edison

Gregori at Merced

Davis at Franklin

Delhi at Johansen

Central Catholic at De La Salle

Golden Valley at Hoover (Fresno)

Reno at Turlock

Lathrop at Kimball (West High)

Hilmar at Los Banos

Stagg at Atwater

Central Valley at Sierra

Lodi at Ceres

Ripon at Sonora

Livingston at Amador

Riverbank at Delta

Union at Argonaut

Mariposa at Summerville

Bret Harte at Truckee

Patterson at Capital Christian

Buhach Colony at Tracy

Pitman at Lincoln - Stockton

Linden at Gustine

Hughson at Orestimba

Calaveras at Escalon

Stone Ridge Christian at Ripon Christian

Saturday, Aug. 25

Oakdale at Archbishop MItty, noon

