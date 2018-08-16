Stanislaus Football: Central Valley Player with Drive Scholarship Scoreboard | Week 1

Click here for scholarship application
Friday, Aug. 17 (Week 1)
Downey 39, East Union 19 Story | Highlights | Reaction
Enochs 35, Beyer 7
Buhach Colony 13, Gregori 6 Story | Highlights
Pitman 55, Napa 7 Story | Highlights | Interviews
Freedom 42, Turlock 35
Central Catholic 21, Clovis West 0 Story | Video
Oakdale 49, Sonora 0 Story | Highlights | Interviews
Central Valley 35, Ceres 0
Patterson 51, Tokay, 12
Amador 44, Davis 27
Waterford 47, Johansen 0
Escalon 31, Union Mine 14
Hilmar 48, Delhi 7
Hughson 40, Stagg 39
Modesto Christian 21, Sierra 3
Ripon 34, Weston Ranch 0
Le Grand 27, Livingston 20
Los Banos 26, Dos Palos 20
Pacheco 48, El Capitan 22
Atwater 49, West 7
Golden Valley 11, Livermore 6
Merced 51, Del Campo 15
Manteca 64, Lathrop 14
Denair 32, Woodland Christian 0
Mariposa 15, Minarets 13
Orestimba 50, Bret Harte 27
Ripon Christian 49, Millennium 6
Foresthill 36, Turlock Christian 24
Argonaut 33, El Dorado 0
Linden 55, Franklin 34
Big Valley Christian 47, Harker 20
Western Sierra Collegiate 46, Sierra Ridge 38
Saturday
Modesto at Clovis
Riverbank at Madison Park Academy
Week 2 (Next Friday)
Beyer at Modesto (Gregori)
West at Enochs (Downey)
Downey at Manteca
Modesto Christian at Edison
Gregori at Merced
Davis at Franklin
Delhi at Johansen
Central Catholic at De La Salle
Golden Valley at Hoover (Fresno)
Reno at Turlock
Lathrop at Kimball (West High)
Hilmar at Los Banos
Stagg at Atwater
Central Valley at Sierra
Lodi at Ceres
Ripon at Sonora
Livingston at Amador
Riverbank at Delta
Union at Argonaut
Mariposa at Summerville
Bret Harte at Truckee
Patterson at Capital Christian
Buhach Colony at Tracy
Pitman at Lincoln - Stockton
Linden at Gustine
Hughson at Orestimba
Calaveras at Escalon
Stone Ridge Christian at Ripon Christian
Saturday, Aug. 25
Oakdale at Archbishop MItty, noon
