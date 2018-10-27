High School Football

The Bee’s Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

By Julian A. Lopez

Here are Julian A. Lopez’s rankings through Week 11 (Oct. 27)

  • Large Schools (Divs. II, III)

Ranking

School

Note

No. 1

Central Catholic (9-1)

Raiders should have first round bye in the Div. II playoffs. Up Next: TBA

No. 2

Merced (10-0)

The Bears will be favorites to win the Div. III title. Up Next: TBA

No. 3

Turlock (7-3)

The Bulldogs won their last four league games by at least 24 points. Up Next: TBA

No. 4

Pitman (9-1)

Tough loss for the Pride to their rival Bulldogs. Up Next: TBA

No. 5

Oakdale (7-3)

Mustangs will be one of the top teams in Div. IV Up Next: TBA
  • Medium Schools (Divs. IV, V)

Ranking

School

Note

No. 1

Ripon (9-1)

A big win on the road gives the Indians a lot of momentum heading into the playoffs. Up Next: TBA

No. 2

Modesto Chr. (9-1)

Crusaders will be on of the favorites in the Div. VI playoffs. Up Next: TBA

No. 3

Hilmar (8-2)

This is the fourth straight season with at least eight wins for the Yellowjackets. Up Next: TBA

No. 4

Escalon (8-2)

The Cougars ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak. Up Next: TBA

No. 5

Pacheco (8-2)

The Panthers lost to Los Banos on Friday but still clinched a share of the WAC title. Up Next: TBA

  • Small Schools (Divs. VI,VII)

Ranking

School

Note

No. 1

Ripon Chr. (10-0)

The Knights only had one game this year that was decided by 10 points or less. Up Next: TBA

No. 2

Denair (9-1)

Five-game winning streak for the Coyotes. Up Next: TBA

No. 3

Big Valley Chr. (9-1)

The Lions won every league game by at least 16 points. Up Next: TBA

No. 4

Orestimba (7-3)

The Warriors hit a rough patch during the season when they lost two in a row but they ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak. Up Next: TBA

No. 5

Waterford (6-4)

Wildcats have lost three in a row. Up Next: TBA

