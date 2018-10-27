The Bee’s Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

Here are Julian A. Lopez’s rankings through Week 11 (Oct. 27)
- Large Schools (Divs. II, III)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Central Catholic (9-1)
Raiders should have first round bye in the Div. II playoffs. Up Next: TBA
No. 2
Merced (10-0)
The Bears will be favorites to win the Div. III title. Up Next: TBA
No. 3
|Turlock (7-3)
The Bulldogs won their last four league games by at least 24 points. Up Next: TBA
No. 4
Pitman (9-1)
Tough loss for the Pride to their rival Bulldogs. Up Next: TBA
No. 5
Oakdale (7-3)
|Mustangs will be one of the top teams in Div. IV Up Next: TBA
- Medium Schools (Divs. IV, V)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Ripon (9-1)
A big win on the road gives the Indians a lot of momentum heading into the playoffs. Up Next: TBA
No. 2
Modesto Chr. (9-1)
Crusaders will be on of the favorites in the Div. VI playoffs. Up Next: TBA
No. 3
Hilmar (8-2)
This is the fourth straight season with at least eight wins for the Yellowjackets. Up Next: TBA
No. 4
|Escalon (8-2)
The Cougars ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak. Up Next: TBA
No. 5
Pacheco (8-2)
The Panthers lost to Los Banos on Friday but still clinched a share of the WAC title. Up Next: TBA
- Small Schools (Divs. VI,VII)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Ripon Chr. (10-0)
The Knights only had one game this year that was decided by 10 points or less. Up Next: TBA
No. 2
Denair (9-1)
Five-game winning streak for the Coyotes. Up Next: TBA
No. 3
Big Valley Chr. (9-1)
The Lions won every league game by at least 16 points. Up Next: TBA
No. 4
Orestimba (7-3)
The Warriors hit a rough patch during the season when they lost two in a row but they ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak. Up Next: TBA
No. 5
Waterford (6-4)
Wildcats have lost three in a row. Up Next: TBA
