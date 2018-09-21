Stanislaus Football: Central Valley Automotive Player with Drive Scholarship Scoreboard | Week 6

Click here for scholarship application
Week 6/Sept. 21
WAC
Davis at Los Banos
Beyer at Ceres
Mountain House at Johansen
Pacheco at Lathrop
VOL
Central Catholic at Sierra Weston
Ranch at Oakdale
Kimball at East Union
CCC
Golden Valley at Patterson
Central Valley at Atwater
El Capitan at Merced
TVL
Hilmar at Escalon
Modesto Christian at Hughson
Riverbank at Ripon
SL
Ripon Christian at Denair
Gustine at Mariposa
Orestimba at LeGrand
Waterford at Delhi
CCAA
Sierra Ridge/ROP at Brookside Christian
Turlock Christian at Big Valley Christian
MLL
Bret Harte at Linden
Dixon at Argonaut
Non-League
Stagg at Modesto
Enochs at Edison
Fremont (Oakland) at Summerville
Stellar Prep (Oakland) at Calaveras
Click here for scholarship application
Week 7/Sept. 28
CCAL
Pitman at Enochs
Modesto at Gregori
Downey at Turlock
WAC
Johansen at Ceres
Pacheco at Davis
Beyer at Latrhop
Mountain House at Los Banos
VOL
East Union at Central Catholic
Oakdale at Manteca
Kimball at Weston Ranch
CCC
Atwater at Patterson
Central Valley at Golden Valley
Buhach Colony at El Capitan
TVL
Escalon at Modesto Christian
Ripon at Livingston
Riverbank at Hughson
SL
Denair at Gustine
Le Grand at Waterford
Orestimba at Ripon Christian
Mariposa at Delhia
CCAA
Stone Ridge Christian at Big Valley Christian
Millennium at Turlock Christian (Thursday)
MLL
Sonora at Bret Harte
Summerville at Argonaut
Amador at Calaveras
