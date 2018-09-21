Modesto Christian’s Jose Hernandez scores a touchdown during the non-league game with El Capitan in Salida, Calif., on Friday, September 7, 2018. Modesto Christian won the game 47-8.
Modesto Christian’s Jose Hernandez scores a touchdown during the non-league game with El Capitan in Salida, Calif., on Friday, September 7, 2018. Modesto Christian won the game 47-8. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
High School Football

Stanislaus Football: Central Valley Automotive Player with Drive Scholarship Scoreboard | Week 6

By Julian A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

September 21, 2018 11:16 AM

PlayerWithDriveScoreboard.jpg

Click here for scholarship application

| Games To Watch | League Predictions | Rankings | Season Stats | Standings

Week 6/Sept. 21

WAC

Davis at Los Banos

Beyer at Ceres

Mountain House at Johansen

Pacheco at Lathrop

VOL

Central Catholic at Sierra Weston

Ranch at Oakdale

Kimball at East Union

CCC

Golden Valley at Patterson

Central Valley at Atwater

El Capitan at Merced

TVL

Hilmar at Escalon

Modesto Christian at Hughson

Riverbank at Ripon

SL

Ripon Christian at Denair

Gustine at Mariposa

Orestimba at LeGrand

Waterford at Delhi

CCAA

Sierra Ridge/ROP at Brookside Christian

Turlock Christian at Big Valley Christian

MLL

Bret Harte at Linden

Dixon at Argonaut

Non-League

Stagg at Modesto

Enochs at Edison

Fremont (Oakland) at Summerville

Stellar Prep (Oakland) at Calaveras

Week 1 Results | Week 2 Results | Week 3 Results | Week 4 Results | Week 5 Results

Week 7/Sept. 28

CCAL

Pitman at Enochs

Modesto at Gregori

Downey at Turlock

WAC

Johansen at Ceres

Pacheco at Davis

Beyer at Latrhop

Mountain House at Los Banos

VOL

East Union at Central Catholic

Oakdale at Manteca

Kimball at Weston Ranch

CCC

Atwater at Patterson

Central Valley at Golden Valley

Buhach Colony at El Capitan

TVL

Escalon at Modesto Christian

Ripon at Livingston

Riverbank at Hughson

SL

Denair at Gustine

Le Grand at Waterford

Orestimba at Ripon Christian

Mariposa at Delhia

CCAA

Stone Ridge Christian at Big Valley Christian

Millennium at Turlock Christian (Thursday)

MLL

Sonora at Bret Harte

Summerville at Argonaut

Amador at Calaveras

