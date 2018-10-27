High School Football

Football Standings | Stanislaus District leaders through Week 11

October 27, 2018 06:14 AM

Central California Athletic League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Turlock

5-0

7-3

356

246

Pitman

4-1

9-1

343

178

Downey

3-2

6-4

387

250

Gregori

2-3

5-5

324

209

Modesto

1-4

5-5

273

284

Enochs

0-5

2-8

146

317

Central California Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Merced

6-0

10-0

501

168

Buhach Col.

5-1

8-2

364

260

Patterson

4-2

6-4

328

290

Golden Val.

3-3

6-4

212

187

Atwater

2-4

5-5

335

323

Central Val.

1-5

2-8

192

302

El Capitan

0-6

0-10

116

405

Valley Oak League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Cen. Catholic

6-0

9-1

430

150

Manteca

5-1

7-3

407

201

Oakdale

4-2

7-3

359

229

Sierra

3-3

5-5

216

288

East Union

2-4

3-7

280

311

Kimball

1-5

3-7

254

428

West. Ranch

0-6

0-10

118

461

Western Athletic Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Mtn. House

6-1

9-1

370

157

Pacheco

6-1

8-2

483

226

Los Banos

6-1

7-3

291

235

Davis

4-3

5-5

398

316

Lathrop

3-4

3-7

221

338

Johansen

2-5

3-7

146

414

Ceres

1-6

1-9

108

362

Beyer

0-7

0-10

98

386

Trans Valley League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon

5-1

9-1

368

124

Mod. Christ.

5-1

9-1

309

82

Hilmar

4-2

8-2

386

120

Escalon

4-2

8-2

348

101

Hughson

2-4

5-5

222

268

Livingston

1-5

2-8

126

318

Riverbank

0-6

2-8

86

436

Southern League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon Chr.

7-0

10-0

435

58

Denair

6-1

9-1

400

183

Orestimba

6-2

7-3

392

222

Waterford

3-4

6-4

301

216

Gustine

3-4

5-5

156

243

Le Grand

2-4

3-6

148

266

Mariposa

1-6

2-8

130

300

Delhi

0-7

0-10

33

374

Central California Athletic Alliance

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Big Valley

6-0

9-1

359

110

St. Rdg. Chr.

4-2

6-4

325

262

Brookside Chr.

4-2

6-4

283

254

Millennium

4-2

5-5

282

249

S. Rdg./ROP

2-4

3-6

242

292

Tur. Christ.

1-5

1-9

109

388

Delta Chart.

0-6

0-10

43

418

Mother Lode League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Sonora

5-0

6-4

248

212

Calaveras

4-1

5-5

236

177

Argonaut

3-2

7-3

289

140

Amador

2-3

7-3

332

175

Summerville

1-4

3-7

132

202

Bret Harte

0-5

2-8

175

362

