Football Standings | Stanislaus District leaders through Week 11

Central California Athletic League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Turlock
5-0
7-3
356
246
Pitman
4-1
9-1
343
178
Downey
3-2
6-4
387
250
Gregori
2-3
5-5
324
209
Modesto
1-4
5-5
273
284
Enochs
0-5
2-8
146
317
Central California Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Merced
6-0
10-0
501
168
Buhach Col.
5-1
8-2
364
260
Patterson
4-2
6-4
328
290
Golden Val.
3-3
6-4
212
187
Atwater
2-4
5-5
335
323
Central Val.
1-5
2-8
192
302
El Capitan
0-6
0-10
116
405
Valley Oak League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Cen. Catholic
6-0
9-1
430
150
Manteca
5-1
7-3
407
201
Oakdale
4-2
7-3
359
229
Sierra
3-3
5-5
216
288
East Union
2-4
3-7
280
311
Kimball
1-5
3-7
254
428
West. Ranch
0-6
0-10
118
461
Western Athletic Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Mtn. House
6-1
9-1
370
157
Pacheco
6-1
8-2
483
226
Los Banos
6-1
7-3
291
235
Davis
4-3
5-5
398
316
Lathrop
3-4
3-7
221
338
Johansen
2-5
3-7
146
414
Ceres
1-6
1-9
108
362
Beyer
0-7
0-10
98
386
Trans Valley League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon
5-1
9-1
368
124
Mod. Christ.
5-1
9-1
309
82
Hilmar
4-2
8-2
386
120
Escalon
4-2
8-2
348
101
Hughson
2-4
5-5
222
268
Livingston
1-5
2-8
126
318
Riverbank
0-6
2-8
86
436
Southern League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon Chr.
7-0
10-0
435
58
Denair
6-1
9-1
400
183
Orestimba
6-2
7-3
392
222
Waterford
3-4
6-4
301
216
Gustine
3-4
5-5
156
243
Le Grand
2-4
3-6
148
266
Mariposa
1-6
2-8
130
300
Delhi
0-7
0-10
33
374
Central California Athletic Alliance
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Big Valley
6-0
9-1
359
110
St. Rdg. Chr.
4-2
6-4
325
262
Brookside Chr.
4-2
6-4
283
254
Millennium
4-2
5-5
282
249
S. Rdg./ROP
2-4
3-6
242
292
Tur. Christ.
1-5
1-9
109
388
Delta Chart.
0-6
0-10
43
418
Mother Lode League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Sonora
5-0
6-4
248
212
Calaveras
4-1
5-5
236
177
Argonaut
3-2
7-3
289
140
Amador
2-3
7-3
332
175
Summerville
1-4
3-7
132
202
Bret Harte
0-5
2-8
175
362
