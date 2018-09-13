Quarterback Michael Vivo, 2, of Waterford High Waterford tosses a pass up field against Big Valley Christian Friday September 7, 2018.
High School Football

Stanislaus Football: Central Valley Automotive Player with Drive Scholarship Scoreboard | Week 5

By Julan A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

September 13, 2018 11:51 AM

Friday, Sept. 14

WAC

Beyer at Los Banos

Davis at Mountain House

Ceres at Lathrop

Johansen at Pacheco

CCC

Patterson at Buhach Colony

Merced at Central Valley

Atwater at El Capitan

VOL

Oakdale at East Union

Manteca at Central Catholic

Sierra at Kimball

TVL

Hilmar at Ripon

Hughson at Livingston

Modesto Christian at Riverbank

SL

Delhi at Gustine

Mariposa at Orestimba

Denair at Le Grand

Waterford at Ripon Christian

CCAA

Sierra Ridge/ROP at Stone Ridge Christian

Non-League

McClymonds at Downey

Weston Ranch at Gregori

Modesto at Franklin

Woodland Christian at Big Valley Christian

Turlock at Central

Summerville at Pitman

Sonora at West

Delta Charter at Turlock Christian

Bradshaw Christian at Calaveras

Week 6/Sept. 21

WAC

Davis at Los Banos

Beyer at Ceres

Mountain House at Johansen

Pacheco at Lathrop

VOL

Central Catholic at Sierra

Weston Ranch at Oakdale

Kimball at East Union

CCC

Golden Valley at Patterson

Central Valley at Atwater

El Capitan at Merced

TVL

Hilmar at Escalon

Modesto Christian at Hughson

Riverbank at Ripon

SL

Ripon Christian at Denair

Gustine at Mariposa

Orestimba at LeGrand

Waterford at Delhi

CCAA

Sierra Ridge/ROP at Brookside Christian

Turlock Christian at Big Valley Christian

MLL

Bret Harte at Linden

Dixon at Argonaut

Non-League

Stagg at Modesto

Enochs at Edison

