Stanislaus Football: Central Valley Automotive Player with Drive Scholarship Scoreboard | Week 5

Friday, Sept. 14
WAC
Beyer at Los Banos
Davis at Mountain House
Ceres at Lathrop
Johansen at Pacheco
CCC
Patterson at Buhach Colony
Merced at Central Valley
Atwater at El Capitan
VOL
Oakdale at East Union
Manteca at Central Catholic
Sierra at Kimball
TVL
Hilmar at Ripon
Hughson at Livingston
Modesto Christian at Riverbank
SL
Delhi at Gustine
Mariposa at Orestimba
Denair at Le Grand
Waterford at Ripon Christian
CCAA
Sierra Ridge/ROP at Stone Ridge Christian
Non-League
McClymonds at Downey
Weston Ranch at Gregori
Modesto at Franklin
Woodland Christian at Big Valley Christian
Turlock at Central
Summerville at Pitman
Sonora at West
Delta Charter at Turlock Christian
Bradshaw Christian at Calaveras
Week 6/Sept. 21
WAC
Davis at Los Banos
Beyer at Ceres
Mountain House at Johansen
Pacheco at Lathrop
VOL
Central Catholic at Sierra
Weston Ranch at Oakdale
Kimball at East Union
CCC
Golden Valley at Patterson
Central Valley at Atwater
El Capitan at Merced
TVL
Hilmar at Escalon
Modesto Christian at Hughson
Riverbank at Ripon
SL
Ripon Christian at Denair
Gustine at Mariposa
Orestimba at LeGrand
Waterford at Delhi
CCAA
Sierra Ridge/ROP at Brookside Christian
Turlock Christian at Big Valley Christian
MLL
Bret Harte at Linden
Dixon at Argonaut
Non-League
Stagg at Modesto
Enochs at Edison
