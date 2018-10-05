Stanislaus Football: Central Valley Automotive Player with Drive Scholarship Scoreboard | Week 8

Click here for scholarship application
Week 8/Oct. 5
CCAL
Turlock at Modesto (Downey High)
Gregori at Pitman
WAC
Los Banos at Johansen
Lathrop at Davis (MJC)
Beyer at Mountain House
VOL
Oakdale at Sierra
Manteca at Kimball
Weston Ranch at Central Catholic
TVL
Escalon at Riverbank
Hughson at Hilmar
Livingston at Modesto Christian
CCC
Patterson at Central Valley
Merced at Buhach Colony
Golden Valley at Atwater
SL
Le Grand at Delhi
Ripon Christian at Gustine
Mariposa at Waterford
Denair at Orestimba
MLL
Argonaut at Sonora
Calaveras at Summerville
Bret Harte at Amador
CCAA
Turlock Christian at Stone Ridge Christian
Thursday
Downey 47, Enochs 14
Saturday
Big Valley Christian at Millennium
Brookside Christian at Delta Charter
Week 9/Oct. 12-13
Friday
CCAL
Pitman at Modesto
Downey at Gregori
Enochs at Turlock
WAC
Johansen at Lathrop
Los Banos at Ceres
Davis at Beyer
Mountain House at Pacheco
VOL
Kimball at Oakdale
East Union at Sierra
Weston Ranch at Manteca
TVL
Riverbank at Livingston
Modesto Christian at Hilmar
Ripon at Escalon
CCC
Central Valley at Buhach Colony
Merced at Patterson
El Capitan at Golden Valley
SL
Mariposa at Ripon Christian
Gustine at Le Grand
Orestimba at Waterford
Delhi at Denair
MLL
Amador at Sonora
Bret Harte at Summerville
Calaveras at Argonaut
CCAA
Turlock Christian at Sierra Ridge/ROP
Oct. 13
CCAA
Big Valley Christian at Delta Charter
Stone Ridge Christian at Brookside Christian
Comments