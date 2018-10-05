Buhach Colony junior O’shea Ward (7) tackles Gregori junior quarterback Baker Melendez (12) for a loss during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. The Thunder beat the Jaguars 13-6.
High School Football

Stanislaus Football: Central Valley Automotive Player with Drive Scholarship Scoreboard | Week 8

By Bee Staff Reports

October 05, 2018 11:13 AM

| Statistics | Standings | Games to Watch | Rankings through Week 7

Week 8/Oct. 5

CCAL

Turlock at Modesto (Downey High)

Gregori at Pitman

WAC

Los Banos at Johansen

Lathrop at Davis (MJC)

Beyer at Mountain House

VOL

Oakdale at Sierra

Manteca at Kimball

Weston Ranch at Central Catholic

TVL

Escalon at Riverbank

Hughson at Hilmar

Livingston at Modesto Christian

CCC

Patterson at Central Valley

Merced at Buhach Colony

Golden Valley at Atwater

SL

Le Grand at Delhi

Ripon Christian at Gustine

Mariposa at Waterford

Denair at Orestimba

MLL

Argonaut at Sonora

Calaveras at Summerville

Bret Harte at Amador

CCAA

Turlock Christian at Stone Ridge Christian

Thursday

Downey 47, Enochs 14

Saturday

Big Valley Christian at Millennium

Brookside Christian at Delta Charter

Week 1 Results | Week 2 Results | Week 3 Results | Week 4 Results | Week 5 Results | Week 6 Results | Week 7 Results

Week 9/Oct. 12-13

Friday

CCAL

Pitman at Modesto

Downey at Gregori

Enochs at Turlock

WAC

Johansen at Lathrop

Los Banos at Ceres

Davis at Beyer

Mountain House at Pacheco

VOL

Kimball at Oakdale

East Union at Sierra

Weston Ranch at Manteca

TVL

Riverbank at Livingston

Modesto Christian at Hilmar

Ripon at Escalon

CCC

Central Valley at Buhach Colony

Merced at Patterson

El Capitan at Golden Valley

SL

Mariposa at Ripon Christian

Gustine at Le Grand

Orestimba at Waterford

Delhi at Denair

MLL

Amador at Sonora

Bret Harte at Summerville

Calaveras at Argonaut

CCAA

Turlock Christian at Sierra Ridge/ROP

Oct. 13

CCAA

Big Valley Christian at Delta Charter

Stone Ridge Christian at Brookside Christian

