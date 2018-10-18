Turlock defensive lineman Tamirr Bullock celebrates after recovering a fumble during a game between Downey and Turlock in at Turlock High School in Turlock California on September 28, 2018.
High School Football

Stanislaus Football: Central Valley Automotive Player with Drive Scholarship Scoreboard | Week 10

By Julian A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

October 18, 2018 06:04 PM

PlayerWithDriveScoreboard.jpg

Friday

CCAL

Pitman at Downey

Gregori at Turlock

WAC

Johansen vs. Davis (Gregori)

Beyer at Pacheco

Ceres at Mountain House

Lathrop at Los Banos

TVL

Hughson at Ripon

Hilmar at Riverbank

Livingston at Escalon

VOL

Central Catholic at Kimball

Sierra at Manteca

East Union at Weston Ranch

CCC

El Capitan at Central Valley

Merced at Atwater

Buhach Colony at Golden Valley

SL

Ripon Christian at Le Grand

Waterford at Gustine

Denair at Mariposa

Orestimba at Delhi

MLL

Sonora at Calaveras

Summerville at Amador

Argonaut at Bret Harte

CCAA

Delta at Stone Ridge Christian

Millennium at Sierra Ridge/ROP

Saturday

CCAA

Big Valley Christian at Brookside Christian

Thursday

CCAL

Modesto vs. Enochs (Downey)

WEEK 11/OCT. 25-26

Thursday

WAC

Beyer at Johansen

Friday

CCAL

Gregori at Enochs (Downey)

Downey at Modesto (Johansen)

Pitman at Turlock

WAC

Ceres at Davis (MJC)

Lathrop at Mountain House

Pacheco at Los Banos

TVL

Ripon at Modesto Christian

Escalon at Hughson

Livingston at Hilmar

VOL

Central Catholic at Oakdale

Manteca at East Union

Sierra at Weston Ranch

CCC

Patterson at El Capitan

Golden Valley at Merced

Atwater at Buhach Colony

SL

Waterford at Denair

Delhi at Ripon Christian

Gustine at Orestimba

CCAA

Sierra Ridge/ROP at Big Valley Christian

Stone Ridge Christian at Millennium

Brookside Christian at Turlock Christian

MLL

Summerville at Sonora

Argonaut at Amador

Calaveras at Bret Harte

(End of regular season)

