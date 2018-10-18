Stanislaus Football: Central Valley Automotive Player with Drive Scholarship Scoreboard | Week 10

Click here for scholarship application
Friday
CCAL
Pitman at Downey
Gregori at Turlock
WAC
Johansen vs. Davis (Gregori)
Beyer at Pacheco
Ceres at Mountain House
Lathrop at Los Banos
TVL
Hughson at Ripon
Hilmar at Riverbank
Livingston at Escalon
VOL
Central Catholic at Kimball
Sierra at Manteca
East Union at Weston Ranch
CCC
El Capitan at Central Valley
Merced at Atwater
Buhach Colony at Golden Valley
SL
Ripon Christian at Le Grand
Waterford at Gustine
Denair at Mariposa
Orestimba at Delhi
MLL
Sonora at Calaveras
Summerville at Amador
Argonaut at Bret Harte
CCAA
Delta at Stone Ridge Christian
Millennium at Sierra Ridge/ROP
Saturday
CCAA
Big Valley Christian at Brookside Christian
Thursday
CCAL
Modesto vs. Enochs (Downey)
WEEK 11/OCT. 25-26
Thursday
WAC
Beyer at Johansen
Friday
CCAL
Gregori at Enochs (Downey)
Downey at Modesto (Johansen)
Pitman at Turlock
WAC
Ceres at Davis (MJC)
Lathrop at Mountain House
Pacheco at Los Banos
TVL
Ripon at Modesto Christian
Escalon at Hughson
Livingston at Hilmar
VOL
Central Catholic at Oakdale
Manteca at East Union
Sierra at Weston Ranch
CCC
Patterson at El Capitan
Golden Valley at Merced
Atwater at Buhach Colony
SL
Waterford at Denair
Delhi at Ripon Christian
Gustine at Orestimba
CCAA
Sierra Ridge/ROP at Big Valley Christian
Stone Ridge Christian at Millennium
Brookside Christian at Turlock Christian
MLL
Summerville at Sonora
Argonaut at Amador
Calaveras at Bret Harte
(End of regular season)
