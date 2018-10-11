Modesto quarterback Alonzo Rodriguez runs the ball during a non-league game with Stagg at Downey High School in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
High School Football

Stanislaus Football: Central Valley Automotive Player with Drive Scholarship Scoreboard | Week 9

By Brian Clark

October 11, 2018 12:55 PM

Friday

CCAL

Pitman at Modesto

Downey at Gregori

Enochs at Turlock

WAC

Johansen at Lathrop

Los Banos at Ceres

Davis at Beyer

Mountain House at Pacheco

VOL

Kimball at Oakdale

East Union at Sierra

Weston Ranch at Manteca

TVL

Riverbank at Livingston

Modesto Christian at Hilmar

Ripon at Escalon

CCC

Central Valley at Buhach Colony

Merced at Patterson

El Capitan at Golden Valley

SL

Mariposa at Ripon Christian

Gustine at Le Grand

Orestimba at Waterford

Delhi at Denair

MLL

Amador at Sonora

Bret Harte at Summerville

Calaveras at Argonaut

CCAA

Turlock Christian at Sierra Ridge/ROP

Oct. 13

CCAA

Big Valley Christian at Delta Charter

Stone Ridge Christian at Brookside Christian

Week 10/Oct. 18-20

Thursday

CCAL

Modesto vs. Enochs

Friday

CCAL

Pitman at Downey

Gregori at Turlock

WAC

Davis at Johansen

Beyer at Pacheco

Ceres at Mountain House

TVL

Hughson at Ripon

Hilmar at Riverbank

Livingston at Escalon

VOL

Central Catholic at Kimball

Sierra at Manteca

East Union at Weston Ranch

CCC

El Capitan at Central Valley

Merced at Atwater

Buhach Colony at Golden Valley

SL

Ripon Christian at Le Grand

Waterford at Gustine

Denair at Mariposa

Orestimba at Delhi

MLL

Sonora at Calaveras

Summerville at Amador

Argonaut at Bret Harte

CCAA

Delta at Stone Ridge Christian

Millennium at Sierra Ridge/ROP

Saturday

CCAA

Big Valley Christian at Brookside Christian

