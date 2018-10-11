Stanislaus Football: Central Valley Automotive Player with Drive Scholarship Scoreboard | Week 9

Click here for scholarship application
Standings | Statistics | Rankings | 10 Games to Watch | Xavier Hernandez up close
Friday
CCAL
Pitman at Modesto
Downey at Gregori
Enochs at Turlock
WAC
Johansen at Lathrop
Los Banos at Ceres
Davis at Beyer
Mountain House at Pacheco
VOL
Kimball at Oakdale
East Union at Sierra
Weston Ranch at Manteca
TVL
Riverbank at Livingston
Modesto Christian at Hilmar
Ripon at Escalon
CCC
Central Valley at Buhach Colony
Merced at Patterson
El Capitan at Golden Valley
SL
Mariposa at Ripon Christian
Gustine at Le Grand
Orestimba at Waterford
Delhi at Denair
MLL
Amador at Sonora
Bret Harte at Summerville
Calaveras at Argonaut
CCAA
Turlock Christian at Sierra Ridge/ROP
Oct. 13
CCAA
Big Valley Christian at Delta Charter
Stone Ridge Christian at Brookside Christian
Week 1 Results | Week 2 Results | Week 3 Results | Week 4 Results | Week 5 Results | Week 6 Results | Week 7 Results | Week 8 Results
Click here for scholarship application
Week 10/Oct. 18-20
Thursday
CCAL
Modesto vs. Enochs
Friday
CCAL
Pitman at Downey
Gregori at Turlock
WAC
Davis at Johansen
Beyer at Pacheco
Ceres at Mountain House
TVL
Hughson at Ripon
Hilmar at Riverbank
Livingston at Escalon
VOL
Central Catholic at Kimball
Sierra at Manteca
East Union at Weston Ranch
CCC
El Capitan at Central Valley
Merced at Atwater
Buhach Colony at Golden Valley
SL
Ripon Christian at Le Grand
Waterford at Gustine
Denair at Mariposa
Orestimba at Delhi
MLL
Sonora at Calaveras
Summerville at Amador
Argonaut at Bret Harte
CCAA
Delta at Stone Ridge Christian
Millennium at Sierra Ridge/ROP
Saturday
CCAA
Big Valley Christian at Brookside Christian
Comments