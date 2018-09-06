Central Catholic’s Minaya Olivo makes a touchdown catch during the Holy Bowl game with St. Mary’s at Central Catholic High School in Modesto , Calif., August 31, 2018.
Central Catholic’s Minaya Olivo makes a touchdown catch during the Holy Bowl game with St. Mary’s at Central Catholic High School in Modesto , Calif., August 31, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
High School Football

Stanislaus Football: Central Valley Player with Drive Scholarship Scoreboard | Week 4

By Adrian Lopez

alopez@modbee.com

September 06, 2018 01:00 PM

PlayerWithDriveScoreboard.jpg

Click here for scholarship application

Standings | Player Statistics | Top 10 games | Podcast

Week 4/Sept. 7

Enochs at Central Valley

Modesto at Patterson

McNair at Gregori

Downey at Johansen

El Capitan at Modesto Christian

Waterford at Big Valley Christian

Chaparral at Oakdale

Gustine at Morro Bay

Argonaut at Stellar Prep

Amador at Union Mine

Lincoln at Central Catholic

Tracy at Manteca

Ceres at West

Pitman at Bullard

Turlock at Sheldon

Hughson at Summerville

Millennnium at Riverbank

Denair at Stone Ridge Christian

Sonora at Hilmar

River City at Escalon

Calaveras at Ripon

Sierra at Lathrop

Weston Ranch at Buhach Colony

Kimball at Mountain House

Le Grand at Linden

Vanden at East Union

Bret Harte at El Dorado

