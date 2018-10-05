Roundup: Davis High wins first WAC game; MC cruises but player reportedly ejected

There’s nothing like the comfortable confines of Modesto Junior College for the Davis High football team.
The Spartans (1-3, 2-5), which had lost four straight games entering their Western Athletic Conference matchup against Lathrop, jumped out to a 28-14 halftime lead and cruised to a 55-28 victory over Lathrop (2-2. 2-5).
The only victory of the season for Davis came at MJC, where the Spartans beat Franklin 43-6.
Friday’s victory was the first WAC win for the Spartans, who moved into the league after the break up of the Modesto Metro Conference.
Between the second and third quarters, Davis scored 42 points. Next week, the Spartans meet winless Beyer at Johansen High. Davis then plays its season finale at MJC against Ceres on Oct. 26.
Los Banos 47, Johansen 12: Dasani Tate completed 16 of 21 passes for 225 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a bounce-back win after a tough loss last week to Mountain House.
Tate connected with Landon Ramos for four touchdown receptions of 22, 11, 41 and 8 yards at Johansen High. Ramos finished with six catches for 88 yards.
Justin Incaprera finished with nine carries for 134 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that gave the Tigers (4-3, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference) a 27-0 lead over the Vikings (1-3, 2-5).
Pacheco 59, Ceres 6: Dom Gomez scored on touchdown runs of 35, 32 and 18 yards as the Panthers won their four consecutive game to improve to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the WAC.
The Panthers will square off against undefeated Mountain House next week. Pacheco quarterback Marcus Ordunez ran two touchdowns in and also connected with Jerry Winters for a pair of touchdown passes.
Mountain House 31, Beyer 0: The undefeated Mustangs (4-0, 7-0) rolled to a home victory over the Patriots (0-4, 0-7).
Central California Athletic League
Turlock 38, Modesto 13: The Bulldogs (2-0, 4-3) pulled away from the Panthers (0-2, 4-3) in the second half in the game at Downey High.
Lucas Curtis rushed for two touchdowns and caught two touchdowns as the Bulldogs ran for 262 yards and limited Modesto to just 76 yards on the ground.
Turlock quarterback Brock Pasley completed 12 of 16 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns — 30 and 4 yards to Curtis, who also had scoring runs of 21 and 6 yards.
Alonzo Rodriguez connected with Jaquile Ingram on a 4-yard scoring play with 20 seconds left to bring Modesto to within 24-13 after two quarters. However, Turlock’s regular starting quarterback, Jonah Kosakiewicz, scored on an 11-yard run in the third quarter and the Panthers never got closer.
Garret Fountain had six solo tackles for the Bulldogs.
It was Modesto’s second straight loss after four straight victories. Turlock pulled into a tie with crosstown rival Pitman atop the CCAL standings.
Valley Oak League
Central Catholic 60, Weston Ranch 13: Dawaiian McNeely opened the game with a 99-yard kickoff return as the Raiders scored 53 points in the first quarter against the Cougars, which only suited 15 players. McNeely added a 6-yard TD run and Dalton Durossette threw two touchdown passes as both teams agreed to a running clock starting in the second quarter.
That’s when Central Catholic (4-0, 7-1) pulled its starters. Weston Ranch fell to 0-3, 0-7.
Central Catholic coach Roger Canepa could not confirm, but believed the 53 points in the opening 12 minutes was a school record.
The Raiders have a bye next week before finishing out the regular season against Kimball and Oakdale.
Asked about his team’s plan for the bye week, Canepa said: “We’re going to practice. We’re going to clean some things up and get healthy and rested.”
Manteca 31, Kimball 13: The visiting Buffaloes (2-1, 4-3) moved into third place alone with the victory over the Jaguars (1-3, 3-5). Manteca needs victories in its final three games — Weston Ranch, Sierra and East Union — and a Central Catholic loss to win a share of the league title.
Trans-Valley League
Modesto Christian 46, Livingston 7: Hayden Sauser threw three touchdown passes and Isaac Schinmann had two rushing touchdowns (15 and 5 yards) as the Crusaders (4-0, 8-0) got past the Wolves (0-3, 1-6) in a game where highly-recruited lineman Xavier Carlton was ejected from the contest, according to the team’s official Twitter account.
There was no immediate information on why the junior was tossed out.
Sauser completed touchdown passes of 6 and 27 yards to Johnny Williams and a 35-yarder to Jose Hernandez, who also scored on a 37-yard rushing touchdown.
The Crusaders travel to Hilmar next week. After that, it’s a bye week before its regular-season showdown with unbeaten Ripon (3-0, 7-0) in Salida.
Hilmar 49, Hughson 7: In a game some felt could be close, the Yellowjackets (2-1, 6-1) had an easy time with the Huskies (2-2, 5-3). Hughson jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but Hilmar dominated the rest of the way as running backs Isaac Sharp (170 yards, 2 TDs) and Justin Rentfro (2 TDs) had a big night.
Wide receiver Bryan Millan had three receptions for 130 yard and two TDS. The Hilmar defense limited the Huskies to minus-1 yard rushing. It was a second straight victory against a team with a winning record for Hilmar, which next week hosts Modesto Christian (8-0, 4-0).
Escalon 48, Riverbank 0: The visiting Cougars (1-2, 5-2) prepared for its big matchup next week at home against unbeaten Ripon by cruising past the Bruins (0-4, 2-6). Ripon did not play on Friday.
Southern League
Le Grand 39, Delhi 14: Tony Garcia rushed for 145 and scored two touchdowns as the Bulldogs (1-3, 2-5) defeated the Hawks (0-4, 1-6). Le Grand led 26-0 at halftime, getting its final points in the second quarter on a Michael Dinkins 66-yard punt return. Le Grand hosts Gustine next week.
Ripon Christian 49, Gustine 0: Michael Kamps rushed for 212 yards and scored three touchdowns as the visiting Knights (4-0, 7-0) remained undefeated with a big victory over the Redskins (2-2, 4-3). RC led 35-0 at halftime.
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter, the Knights increased the lead to 21-0 thanks to fumble recoveries for touchdowns by Drew Van Vliet (26 yards) and Sean McGovern (46 yards). Gustine’s Brandon Garbez rushed for 107 yards. The Knights, who have outscored their opponents 291-51, host Mariposa next week.
Denair 35, Orestimba 28: The visiting Coyotes improved to 3-1, 6-1 with the victory over the Warriors at Newman. Denair remained in a tie for second place with Waterford (3-1, 6-1), which defeated Mariposa 42-14.
Waterford 42, Mariposa 14: Wildcats quarterback Michael Vivo helped host Waterford build a 20-0 lead at the half with two passing touchdowns and another on the ground. Mariposa also turned the ball over three times in the first two quarters
Comments