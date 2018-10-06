Pitman quarterback takes down Gregori – and Colin Kaepernick’s school record

Treyton Fair made short work of Colin Kaepernick’s single-game record for passing yardage.
The senior quarterback for Pitman High needed less than 2 1/2 quarters to surpass Kaepernick’s mark in leading the undefeated Pride (7-0, 2-0 Central California Athletic League) to a 24-6 victory over Gregori at Joe Debely Stadium on Friday.
Fair threw for 264 yards, surpassing the mark of 261 set by the former 49ers quarterback and Pitman’s most famous alum.
“That’s a big stat,” Fair said. “I don’t pay that much attention to records but it’s always there. Having a big night like that is a lot of fun. The whole team showed up and I can’t do anything without my receivers, running backs, and o-line. It feels good to be in the record books and put my name in Pitman history.”
Fair’s last throw — a 22-yard touchdown pass — came with 9 minutes, 16 seconds left in the third quarter to break the record Kaepernick set in 2005 against Atwater. Fair completed 13 of 18 passes and had two touchdowns.
Fair entered Friday with 846 passing yards this season and averaged only 141 per game. However, the 6-foot, 165-pound quarterback had 229 yards in the first half, including a 59-yard strike to a wide open Denzel Steckwren with 2:44 left in the second quarter give the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead..
“Steckwren did an outstanding job on that first catch,” Pride coach Tom Tyler said.
With the Pride running early and often in their Wing-T scheme behind senior running backs Payton Bass and Jakob Partida, the Jaguars (4-3, 1-1) brought more defenders to the line of scrimmage. Fair recognized the one-on-one coverage Steckwren had after faking handoffs to both Bass and Partida and connected over the middle with his senior wide receiver.
“It doesn’t surprise me (school record),” Tyler said. “He is doing a heck of a job and he’s got some big guys to throw to. We got some good protection tonight so that helps, too.”
Fair had only two completions in the second half but both were big plays.
First, on fourth down, the Pride lined up to punt but Fair threw a 13-yard completion to Bass for the first down. A few plays later, he hit a wide-open Bass in the end zone to give Pitman a 17-0 lead. Bass has six receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.
“Coaches said make my reads and the o-line blocked perfectly and the receivers ran their routes exactly where they needed to go,” Fair said. “I read the defense and we came up with a touchdown. That was big for this team.”
Not to be overshadowed by Fair’s record-setting night, the Pride’s defense quietly put together a stellar performance, forcing one turnover and two empty goal-line trips for Gregori, which plays Downey next week.
Tyler said it was “tricky” preparing for Gregori’s offense as the Jaguars ran the Wing-T and also incorporated some spread schemes. But Pitman limited Gregori, which had scored over 47 points in each of its last four games, to just one score — a 51-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Baker Melendez to senior wide receiver Trey Longstreth with 5:07 left in the game.
“You have to prepare for a lot of stuff so I am real proud of our guys for being dialed-in,” said Tyler said, whose team plays Modesto next week.
Partida had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, finishing a 98-yard drive for the Pride after the defense stopped the Jaguars on 4th-and-goal from the 2.
After the game, an enthusiastic Tyler told his team that he was proud of them but cautioned them to remain focused. Fair agreed.
“The whole team is excited,” he said “Momentum is a nice thing to be on your side. We are looking forward to keep striving. We have to stay really focused and get the job done.”
