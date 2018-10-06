High School Football

Stanislaus District football standings through Week 8

October 06, 2018 01:02 AM

Central California Athletic League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Pitman

2-0

7-0

285

102

Turlock

2-0

4-3

220

212

Gregori

1-1

4-3

241

118

Downey

1-1

4-3

294

178

Modesto

0-2

4-3

214

209

Enochs

0-2

2-5

111

201

Central California Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Merced

3-0

7-0

364

136

Buhach Col.

2-1

5-2

264

200

Golden Val.

2-1

5-2

163

120

Patterson

3-1

5-3

281

241

Atwater

2-2

5-3

289

224

Central Val.

0-4

1-7

156

252

El Capitan

0-3

0-7

88

320

Valley Oak League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Cen. Catholic

4-0

7-1

306

117

Oakdale

3-1

6-2

276

147

Manteca

2-1

4-3

262

173

Sierra

1-2

3-4

138

213

East Union

1-2

2-5

198

243

Kimball

1-3

3-5

207

289

West. Ranch

0-3

0-7

94

313

Western Athletic Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Mtn. House

4-0

7-0

251

84

Pacheco

4-0

6-1

364

147

Los Banos

3-1

4-3

194

193

Lathrop

2-2

2-5

152

235

Davis

1-3

2-5

247

271

Johansen

1-3

2-5

84

286

Ceres

1-3

1-6

70

224

Beyer

0-4

0-7

48

264

Trans Valley League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Mod. Christ.

4-0

8-0

263

36

Ripon

3-0

7-0

280

49

Hilmar

2-1

6-1

267

83

Hughson

2-2

5-3

181

171

Escalon

1-2

5-2

227

68

Livingston

0-3

1-6

76

234

Riverbank

0-4

2-6

80

337

Southern League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon Chr.

4-0

7-0

291

51

Waterford

3-1

6-1

240

90

Denair

3-1

6-1

276

144

Gustine

2-2

4-3

118

178

Orestimba

2-2

4-3

268

186

Mariposa

1-3

2-5

90

163

Le Grand

1-3

2-5

141

219

Delhi

0-4

0-7

20

246

Central California Athletic Alliance

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Big Valley

2-0

5-1

199

86

Brookside Chr.

2-0

4-2

160

172

Millennium

2-1

3-4

205

197

St. Rdg. Chr.

1-2

3-4

158

242

S. Rdg./ROP

1-2

2-4

168

193

Tur. Christ.

2-2

2-6

131

241

Delta Chart.

0-3

0-7

36

241

Mother Lode League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Amador

1-1

6-1

283

103

Argonaut

1-1

5-2

221

90

Calaveras

2-0

4-3

156

123

Sonora

2-0

3-4

150

191

Summerville

0-2

2-5

84

142

Bret Harte

0-2

2-5

145

246

  Comments  