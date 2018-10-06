Stanislaus District football standings through Week 8

Central California Athletic League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Pitman
2-0
7-0
285
102
Turlock
2-0
4-3
220
212
Gregori
1-1
4-3
241
118
Downey
1-1
4-3
294
178
Modesto
0-2
4-3
214
209
Enochs
0-2
2-5
111
201
Central California Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Merced
3-0
7-0
364
136
Buhach Col.
2-1
5-2
264
200
Golden Val.
2-1
5-2
163
120
Patterson
3-1
5-3
281
241
Atwater
2-2
5-3
289
224
Central Val.
0-4
1-7
156
252
El Capitan
0-3
0-7
88
320
Valley Oak League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Cen. Catholic
4-0
7-1
306
117
Oakdale
3-1
6-2
276
147
Manteca
2-1
4-3
262
173
Sierra
1-2
3-4
138
213
East Union
1-2
2-5
198
243
Kimball
1-3
3-5
207
289
West. Ranch
0-3
0-7
94
313
Western Athletic Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Mtn. House
4-0
7-0
251
84
Pacheco
4-0
6-1
364
147
Los Banos
3-1
4-3
194
193
Lathrop
2-2
2-5
152
235
Davis
1-3
2-5
247
271
Johansen
1-3
2-5
84
286
Ceres
1-3
1-6
70
224
Beyer
0-4
0-7
48
264
Trans Valley League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Mod. Christ.
4-0
8-0
263
36
Ripon
3-0
7-0
280
49
Hilmar
2-1
6-1
267
83
Hughson
2-2
5-3
181
171
Escalon
1-2
5-2
227
68
Livingston
0-3
1-6
76
234
Riverbank
0-4
2-6
80
337
Southern League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon Chr.
4-0
7-0
291
51
Waterford
3-1
6-1
240
90
Denair
3-1
6-1
276
144
Gustine
2-2
4-3
118
178
Orestimba
2-2
4-3
268
186
Mariposa
1-3
2-5
90
163
Le Grand
1-3
2-5
141
219
Delhi
0-4
0-7
20
246
Central California Athletic Alliance
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Big Valley
2-0
5-1
199
86
Brookside Chr.
2-0
4-2
160
172
Millennium
2-1
3-4
205
197
St. Rdg. Chr.
1-2
3-4
158
242
S. Rdg./ROP
1-2
2-4
168
193
Tur. Christ.
2-2
2-6
131
241
Delta Chart.
0-3
0-7
36
241
Mother Lode League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Amador
1-1
6-1
283
103
Argonaut
1-1
5-2
221
90
Calaveras
2-0
4-3
156
123
Sonora
2-0
3-4
150
191
Summerville
0-2
2-5
84
142
Bret Harte
0-2
2-5
145
246
