Pitman’s Peyton Bass runs up against Gregori defenders Jared Hughes and Marcello Longstreth during the CCAL game at Joe Debely Field in Turlock, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

High School Football

The Bee’s Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

By Julian A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

October 06, 2018 11:07 AM

Here are Julian A. Lopez’s rankings through Week 8 (Oct. 6)

  • Large Schools (Divs. II, III)

Ranking

School

Note

No. 1

Central Cath. (7-1)

Raiders scored a season-high 60 points in win over Weston Ranch. Up Next: Bye

No. 2

Merced (7-0)

Bears rolled over Thunder in Central California Conference showdown. Up Next: At Patterson

No. 3

Pitman (7-0)

The Pride are the real deal after strong win over Gregori. Up Next: At Modesto

No. 4

Turlock (4-3)

The Bulldogs end the season with three straight home games. Up Next: Home vs. Enochs

No. 5

Oakdale (6-2)

Mustangs bounced back from tough loss to Manteca with win over Sierra. Up Next: Home vs. Kimball
  • Medium Schools (Divs. IV, V)

Ranking

School

Note

No. 1

Modesto Chr. (8-0)

Crusaders biggest test of the season is Friday at Hilmar Up Next: At Hilmar

No. 2

Ripon (7-0)

Bye. Up Next: At Escalon

No. 3

Hilmar (6-1)

Senior RB Isaac Sharp has at least one TD in every game this season. Up Next: Home vs. Hilmar

No. 4

Mountain House (7-0)

Mustangs got their second shutout of season with 31-0 win over Beyer. Up Next: At Pacheco

No. 5

Pacheco (5-1)

WAC title on the line when the Panthers host Mustangs Friday. Up Next: Home vs Mountain House

  • Small Schools (Divs. VI,VII)

Ranking

School

Note

No. 1

Ripon Chr. (7-0)

Knights should finish regular season undefeated. Up Next: Home vs. Mariposa County

No. 2

Denair (6-1)

Coyotes got a big win on the road at Orestimba. Up Next: Home vs. Delhi

No. 3

Waterford (6-1)

Senior night against Orestimba next week. Up Next: Home vs. Orestimba

No. 4

Big Valley Chr. (5-1)

Lions played Millennium on Saturday night. Up Next: At Delta Charter

No. 5

Orestimba (4-3)

Warriors are in big trouble after dropping two in a row. Up Next: At Waterford

