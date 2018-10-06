The Bee’s Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

Here are Julian A. Lopez’s rankings through Week 8 (Oct. 6)
- Large Schools (Divs. II, III)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Central Cath. (7-1)
Raiders scored a season-high 60 points in win over Weston Ranch. Up Next: Bye
No. 2
Merced (7-0)
Bears rolled over Thunder in Central California Conference showdown. Up Next: At Patterson
No. 3
Pitman (7-0)
The Pride are the real deal after strong win over Gregori. Up Next: At Modesto
No. 4
Turlock (4-3)
The Bulldogs end the season with three straight home games. Up Next: Home vs. Enochs
No. 5
Oakdale (6-2)
|Mustangs bounced back from tough loss to Manteca with win over Sierra. Up Next: Home vs. Kimball
- Medium Schools (Divs. IV, V)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Modesto Chr. (8-0)
Crusaders biggest test of the season is Friday at Hilmar Up Next: At Hilmar
No. 2
Ripon (7-0)
Bye. Up Next: At Escalon
No. 3
Hilmar (6-1)
Senior RB Isaac Sharp has at least one TD in every game this season. Up Next: Home vs. Hilmar
No. 4
Mountain House (7-0)
Mustangs got their second shutout of season with 31-0 win over Beyer. Up Next: At Pacheco
No. 5
Pacheco (5-1)
WAC title on the line when the Panthers host Mustangs Friday. Up Next: Home vs Mountain House
- Small Schools (Divs. VI,VII)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Ripon Chr. (7-0)
Knights should finish regular season undefeated. Up Next: Home vs. Mariposa County
No. 2
Denair (6-1)
Coyotes got a big win on the road at Orestimba. Up Next: Home vs. Delhi
No. 3
|Waterford (6-1)
Senior night against Orestimba next week. Up Next: Home vs. Orestimba
No. 4
Big Valley Chr. (5-1)
Lions played Millennium on Saturday night. Up Next: At Delta Charter
No. 5
Orestimba (4-3)
Warriors are in big trouble after dropping two in a row. Up Next: At Waterford
