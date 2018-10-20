High School Football

Football Standings | Stanislaus District leaders through Week 10

October 20, 2018 12:39 AM

Central California Athletic League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Pitman

4-0

9-0

343

145

Turlock

4-0

6-3

323

246

Downey

2-2

5-4

347

229

Gregori

1-3

4-5

276

201

Modesto

1-3

5-4

252

244

Enochs

0-4

2-7

138

265

Central California Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Merced

5-0

9-0

461

161

Buhach Col.

4-1

7-2

324

233

Golden Val.

3-2

6-3

205

146

Patterson

3-2

5-4

287

278

Atwater

2-3

5-4

308

284

Central Val.

1-5

2-8

192

302

El Capitan

0-5

0-9

104

364

Valley Oak League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Cen. Catholic

5-0

8-1

376

136

Oakdale

4-1

7-2

345

175

Manteca

4-1

6-3

367

180

Sierra

2-3

4-5

161

276

East Union

2-3

3-6

259

271

Kimball

1-5

3-7

254

428

West. Ranch

0-5

0-9

106

416

Western Athletic Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Pacheco

6-0

8-1

462

198

Mtn. House

5-1

8-1

328

143

Los Banos

5-1

6-3

263

214

Davis

3-3

4-5

356

309

Lathrop

3-3

3-6

207

296

Johansen

1-6

2-7

128

401

Ceres

1-5

1-8

101

320

Beyer

0-6

0-9

84

362

Trans Valley League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Mod. Christ.

5-0

9-0

287

57

Ripon

4-1

8-1

287

87

Hilmar

3-2

7-2

344

113

Escalon

3-2

7-2

307

75

Hughson

2-3

5-4

196

227

Livingston

1-4

2-7

119

276

Riverbank

0-6

2-8

86

436

Southern League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon Chr.

6-0

9-0

389

58

Denair

5-1

8-1

340

157

Orestimba

4-2

6-3

348

214

Waterford

3-3

6-3

275

156

Gustine

3-3

5-4

148

199

Le Grand

2-4

3-6

148

274

Mariposa

1-5

2-7

104

240

Delhi

0-6

0-9

33

320

Central California Athletic Alliance

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Big Valley

5-0

8-1

310

104

St. Rdg. Chr.

3-1

5-3

242

206

Brookside Chr.

3-2

5-4

238

248

S. Rdg./ROP

2-3

3-5

236

243

Millennium

3-2

4-5

233

229

Tur. Christ.

1-4

1-8

103

343

Delta Chart.

0-5

0-9

36

355

Mother Lode League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Calaveras

3-1

5-4

189

150

Sonora

4-0

5-4

209

205

Amador

2-2

7-2

311

148

Argonaut

2-2

6-3

262

119

Summerville

1-3

3-6

125

163

Bret Harte

0-4

2-7

148

315

