Football Standings | Stanislaus District leaders through Week 10

Central California Athletic League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Pitman
4-0
9-0
343
145
Turlock
4-0
6-3
323
246
Downey
2-2
5-4
347
229
Gregori
1-3
4-5
276
201
Modesto
1-3
5-4
252
244
Enochs
0-4
2-7
138
265
Central California Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Merced
5-0
9-0
461
161
Buhach Col.
4-1
7-2
324
233
Golden Val.
3-2
6-3
205
146
Patterson
3-2
5-4
287
278
Atwater
2-3
5-4
308
284
Central Val.
1-5
2-8
192
302
El Capitan
0-5
0-9
104
364
Valley Oak League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Cen. Catholic
5-0
8-1
376
136
Oakdale
4-1
7-2
345
175
Manteca
4-1
6-3
367
180
Sierra
2-3
4-5
161
276
East Union
2-3
3-6
259
271
Kimball
1-5
3-7
254
428
West. Ranch
0-5
0-9
106
416
Western Athletic Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Pacheco
6-0
8-1
462
198
Mtn. House
5-1
8-1
328
143
Los Banos
5-1
6-3
263
214
Davis
3-3
4-5
356
309
Lathrop
3-3
3-6
207
296
Johansen
1-6
2-7
128
401
Ceres
1-5
1-8
101
320
Beyer
0-6
0-9
84
362
Trans Valley League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Mod. Christ.
5-0
9-0
287
57
Ripon
4-1
8-1
287
87
Hilmar
3-2
7-2
344
113
Escalon
3-2
7-2
307
75
Hughson
2-3
5-4
196
227
Livingston
1-4
2-7
119
276
Riverbank
0-6
2-8
86
436
Southern League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon Chr.
6-0
9-0
389
58
Denair
5-1
8-1
340
157
Orestimba
4-2
6-3
348
214
Waterford
3-3
6-3
275
156
Gustine
3-3
5-4
148
199
Le Grand
2-4
3-6
148
274
Mariposa
1-5
2-7
104
240
Delhi
0-6
0-9
33
320
Central California Athletic Alliance
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Big Valley
5-0
8-1
310
104
St. Rdg. Chr.
3-1
5-3
242
206
Brookside Chr.
3-2
5-4
238
248
S. Rdg./ROP
2-3
3-5
236
243
Millennium
3-2
4-5
233
229
Tur. Christ.
1-4
1-8
103
343
Delta Chart.
0-5
0-9
36
355
Mother Lode League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Calaveras
3-1
5-4
189
150
Sonora
4-0
5-4
209
205
Amador
2-2
7-2
311
148
Argonaut
2-2
6-3
262
119
Summerville
1-3
3-6
125
163
Bret Harte
0-4
2-7
148
315
