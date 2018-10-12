High School Football

Football Standings | Stanislaus District leaders through Week 9

October 12, 2018 11:29 PM

Central California Athletic League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Pitman

3-0

8-0

306

112

Turlock

3-0

5-3

260

225

Downey

2-1

5-3

314

192

Gregori

1-2

4-4

255

138

Modesto

0-3

4-4

224

230

Enochs

0-3

2-6

124

241

Central California Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Merced

4-0

8-0

401

142

Buhach Col.

3-1

6-2

296

212

Golden Val.

3-1

6-2

184

120

Patterson

3-2

5-4

287

278

Atwater

2-2

5-3

289

224

Central Val.

0-5

1-8

168

286

El Capitan

0-4

0-8

88

341

Valley Oak League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Cen. Catholic

4-0

7-1

306

117

Oakdale

4-1

7-2

345

175

Manteca

3-1

5-3

317

173

Sierra

2-2

4-4

154

226

East Union

1-3

2-6

211

259

Kimball

1-4

3-6

235

358

West. Ranch

0-4

0-8

94

368

Western Athletic Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Pacheco

5-0

7-1

406

175

Mtn. House

4-1

7-1

279

126

Los Banos

4-1

5-3

221

207

Lathrop

3-2

3-5

200

254

Davis

2-3

3-5

289

284

Johansen

1-4

2-6

103

334

Ceres

1-4

1-7

84

271

Beyer

0-5

0-8

61

306

Trans Valley League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Mod. Christ.

5-0

9-0

287

57

Ripon

3-1

7-1

287

87

Hilmar

2-2

6-2

288

107

Escalon

2-2

6-2

265

75

Hughson

2-2

5-3

181

171

Livingston

1-3

2-6

119

234

Riverbank

0-5

2-7

80

380

Southern League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon Chr.

5-0

8-0

340

58

Denair

4-1

7-1

312

150

Waterford

3-2

6-2

261

132

Orestimba

3-2

5-3

310

207

Gustine

2-3

4-4

124

185

Le Grand

2-3

3-5

148

225

Mariposa

1-4

2-6

97

212

Delhi

0-5

0-8

26

282

Central California Athletic Alliance

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Big Valley

3-0

6-1

215

86

Brookside Chr.

3-0

5-2

206

172

St. Rdg. Chr.

2-1

4-3

208

192

S. Rdg./ROP

2-2

3-4

220

215

Millennium

2-2

3-5

205

213

Tur. Christ.

1-4

1-8

103

343

Delta Chart.

0-4

0-8

36

302

Mother Lode League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Calaveras

3-0

5-3

182

129

Sonora

3-0

4-4

188

198

Amador

1-2

6-2

290

141

Argonaut

1-2

5-3

227

116

Summerville

1-2

3-5

118

142

Bret Harte

0-3

2-6

145

280

