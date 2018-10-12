Football Standings | Stanislaus District leaders through Week 9

Central California Athletic League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Pitman
3-0
8-0
306
112
Turlock
3-0
5-3
260
225
Downey
2-1
5-3
314
192
Gregori
1-2
4-4
255
138
Modesto
0-3
4-4
224
230
Enochs
0-3
2-6
124
241
Central California Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Merced
4-0
8-0
401
142
Buhach Col.
3-1
6-2
296
212
Golden Val.
3-1
6-2
184
120
Patterson
3-2
5-4
287
278
Atwater
2-2
5-3
289
224
Central Val.
0-5
1-8
168
286
El Capitan
0-4
0-8
88
341
Valley Oak League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Cen. Catholic
4-0
7-1
306
117
Oakdale
4-1
7-2
345
175
Manteca
3-1
5-3
317
173
Sierra
2-2
4-4
154
226
East Union
1-3
2-6
211
259
Kimball
1-4
3-6
235
358
West. Ranch
0-4
0-8
94
368
Western Athletic Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Pacheco
5-0
7-1
406
175
Mtn. House
4-1
7-1
279
126
Los Banos
4-1
5-3
221
207
Lathrop
3-2
3-5
200
254
Davis
2-3
3-5
289
284
Johansen
1-4
2-6
103
334
Ceres
1-4
1-7
84
271
Beyer
0-5
0-8
61
306
Trans Valley League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Mod. Christ.
5-0
9-0
287
57
Ripon
3-1
7-1
287
87
Hilmar
2-2
6-2
288
107
Escalon
2-2
6-2
265
75
Hughson
2-2
5-3
181
171
Livingston
1-3
2-6
119
234
Riverbank
0-5
2-7
80
380
Southern League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon Chr.
5-0
8-0
340
58
Denair
4-1
7-1
312
150
Waterford
3-2
6-2
261
132
Orestimba
3-2
5-3
310
207
Gustine
2-3
4-4
124
185
Le Grand
2-3
3-5
148
225
Mariposa
1-4
2-6
97
212
Delhi
0-5
0-8
26
282
Central California Athletic Alliance
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Big Valley
3-0
6-1
215
86
Brookside Chr.
3-0
5-2
206
172
St. Rdg. Chr.
2-1
4-3
208
192
S. Rdg./ROP
2-2
3-4
220
215
Millennium
2-2
3-5
205
213
Tur. Christ.
1-4
1-8
103
343
Delta Chart.
0-4
0-8
36
302
Mother Lode League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Calaveras
3-0
5-3
182
129
Sonora
3-0
4-4
188
198
Amador
1-2
6-2
290
141
Argonaut
1-2
5-3
227
116
Summerville
1-2
3-5
118
142
Bret Harte
0-3
2-6
145
280
