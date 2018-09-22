Michael Kamps(3) of Ripon Christian celebrates a touchdown run against Stone Ridge Christian at Ripon Christian Friday Sept. 2nd, 2016.
Michael Kamps(3) of Ripon Christian celebrates a touchdown run against Stone Ridge Christian at Ripon Christian Friday Sept. 2nd, 2016. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

High School Football

The Bee’s Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

By Julian A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

September 22, 2018 11:31 AM

Here are Julian A. Lopez’s rankings through Week 6 (Sept. 22)

  • Large Schools (Divs. II, III)

RankingSchoolNote
No. 1Central Cath. (5-1)The Raiders have scored over 33 points in every game during four-game winning streak. Up Next: Home vs. East Union
No. 2Merced (6-0)Outscored opponents 107-6 in last two games. Up Next: Bye
No. 3Downey (3-2)Knights were on a bye. Up Next: At Turlock
No. 4Pitman (5-0)Pride were on a bye. Up Next: At Enochs
No. 5Oakdale (5-1)Trent Merzon’s Mustangs have started to find a rhythm on offense. Up Next: At Manteca
  • Medium Schools (Divs. IV, V)

RankingSchoolNote
No. 1Modesto Chr. (6-0)Defense gets all the attention but strong running game is a key part of early success. Up Next: Home vs. Escalon
No. 2Ripon (6-0)Indians scored 40 points in the first quarter in win over Riverbank. Up Next: At Livingston
No. 3Hilmar (5-1)Coming off of a enormous overtime win over Escalon. Up Next: Bye
No. 4Mountain House (5-0)Mustangs have scored over 30 points in four of five wins. Up Next: At Los Banos
No. 5Escalon (4-1)Cougars will have to bounce back after tough loss against Hilmar when they face Modesto Christian next week. Up Next: At Modesto Christian
  • Small Schools (Div. VI,VII)

RankingSchoolNote
No. 1Ripon Chr. (5-0)Knights have allowed 13 points in their last three games. Up Next: Vs. Orestimba
No. 2Orestimba (4-1)Warriors biggest game of the season is next week at No. 1 Ripon Christian. Up Next: At Ripon Christian
No. 3Big Valley Chr. (4-1)Friday’s 42-0 shutout win over Turlock Christian was Lions’ second shutout of season. Up Next: Vs. Stone Ridge Christian
No. 4Waterford (4-1)Wildcats can still win the Southern League if they win out. Up Next: Vs Le Grand
No. 5Denair (4-1)Coyotes offense struggled in loss to Ripon Christian. Up Next: At Gustine

