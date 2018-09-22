The Bee’s Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

Here are Julian A. Lopez’s rankings through Week 6 (Sept. 22)
- Large Schools (Divs. II, III)
|Ranking
|School
|Note
|No. 1
|Central Cath. (5-1)
|The Raiders have scored over 33 points in every game during four-game winning streak. Up Next: Home vs. East Union
|No. 2
|Merced (6-0)
|Outscored opponents 107-6 in last two games. Up Next: Bye
|No. 3
|Downey (3-2)
|Knights were on a bye. Up Next: At Turlock
|No. 4
|Pitman (5-0)
|Pride were on a bye. Up Next: At Enochs
|No. 5
|Oakdale (5-1)
|Trent Merzon’s Mustangs have started to find a rhythm on offense. Up Next: At Manteca
- Medium Schools (Divs. IV, V)
|Ranking
|School
|Note
|No. 1
|Modesto Chr. (6-0)
|Defense gets all the attention but strong running game is a key part of early success. Up Next: Home vs. Escalon
|No. 2
|Ripon (6-0)
|Indians scored 40 points in the first quarter in win over Riverbank. Up Next: At Livingston
|No. 3
|Hilmar (5-1)
|Coming off of a enormous overtime win over Escalon. Up Next: Bye
|No. 4
|Mountain House (5-0)
|Mustangs have scored over 30 points in four of five wins. Up Next: At Los Banos
|No. 5
|Escalon (4-1)
|Cougars will have to bounce back after tough loss against Hilmar when they face Modesto Christian next week. Up Next: At Modesto Christian
- Small Schools (Div. VI,VII)
|Ranking
|School
|Note
|No. 1
|Ripon Chr. (5-0)
|Knights have allowed 13 points in their last three games. Up Next: Vs. Orestimba
|No. 2
|Orestimba (4-1)
|Warriors biggest game of the season is next week at No. 1 Ripon Christian. Up Next: At Ripon Christian
|No. 3
|Big Valley Chr. (4-1)
|Friday’s 42-0 shutout win over Turlock Christian was Lions’ second shutout of season. Up Next: Vs. Stone Ridge Christian
|No. 4
|Waterford (4-1)
|Wildcats can still win the Southern League if they win out. Up Next: Vs Le Grand
|No. 5
|Denair (4-1)
|Coyotes offense struggled in loss to Ripon Christian. Up Next: At Gustine
