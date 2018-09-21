Roundup: Modesto wins fourth straight heading into CCAL play; Oakdale rolls

The Modesto High football team couldn’t have asked for much more out of its preseason performance.
The Panthers won their fourth straight game on Friday night, defeating Stagg 26-16, to enter conference play with big momentum.
Modesto will open the Central California Athletic League season on Friday against Gregori.
“It’s been a good preseason, but the hard work is ahead,” Modesto coach Bret Wagner said. “We’re back to an 0-0 mentality. It’s time to move forward.”
The Panthers (4-1), who picked off seven Stagg passes, led the Delta Kings 26-9 early in the fourth quarter before pulling some of their starters.
Stagg (3-2) had won its last three games and hadn’t scored fewer than 32 points before its game Friday.
“We stepped it up defensively,” Wagner said. “It’s a young defense. They’re coming into their own.”
WAC
Los Banos 42, Davis 32: Dasani Tate connected with Landon Ramos on a short touchdown pass with less than three minutes left as the Tigers improved to 3-2 overall, 2-0 in the Western Athletic Conference. The Spartans (1-4, 0-2) host Pacheco next week at Downey.
Ceres 44, Beyer 21: The Bulldogs (1-4, 1-1) outscored the winless Patriots 23-0 in the third quarter to cruise to the WAC victory.
Mountain House 35, Johansen 13: The Vikings (1-4, 0-2) were down just 13-7 against a team some are saying could win the WAC title. However, the unbeaten Mustangs (5-0, 2-0) scored 22 fourth-quarter points to pull away.
VOL
Oakdale 47, Weston Ranch 10: The Mustangs (5-1, 2-0 Valley Oak League), The Bee’s fifth-ranked large-school team, scored all of their points in the first half and have won four straight heading into their big conference game next week at Manteca (2-3, 0-1), which was off this week.
SL
Orestimba 45, LeGrand 20: The Warriors opened up a 31-7 lead early in the third quarter and cruised to a victory over the host Bulldogs. Orestimba improved to 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Southern League ahead of its big showdown next Friday against Ripon Christian, The Bee’s No. 1-ranked small-school team. Tony Garcia rushed for 234 yards and had scoring runs of 43 and 30 yards and quarterback Jacob Bettencourt had four touchdown passes — three to Tyler Vargas.
Ripon Christian 35, Denair 7: In a battle of unbeatens, the No. 1 small-school Knights went on the road and remained perfect (5-0, 2-0) in the victory over the fourth-ranked Coyotes (4-1, 1-1). RC has allowed just 34 points this season. Denair entered the game averaging 46 points a contest.
CCAA
Big Valley Christian 42, Turlock Christian 0: The third-ranked small-school Lions (4-1) led 35-0 at halftime and cruised to victory over the Eagles. Big Valley hosts Stone Ridge Christian next Friday.
NON-LEAGUE
Calaveras 21, Stellar Prep 6: Calaveras shut out the Oakland school 14-0 in the second half for the victory in San Andreas. Johnny Lozano and John Arbuckle had short touchdown runs in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to lead Calaveras (3-2). Logan Weatherby had 52 yards on seven carries for Calaveras, which opens Mother Lode League play next week against Amador.
