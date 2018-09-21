Gabe Ruiz, 4, works his way upfield with Ceres falling behind. Beyer took on Ceres High at Ceres, on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
High School Football

Roundup: Modesto wins fourth straight heading into CCAL play; Oakdale rolls

By Brian Clark

September 21, 2018 11:35 PM

The Modesto High football team couldn’t have asked for much more out of its preseason performance.

The Panthers won their fourth straight game on Friday night, defeating Stagg 26-16, to enter conference play with big momentum.

Modesto will open the Central California Athletic League season on Friday against Gregori.

“It’s been a good preseason, but the hard work is ahead,” Modesto coach Bret Wagner said. “We’re back to an 0-0 mentality. It’s time to move forward.”

The Panthers (4-1), who picked off seven Stagg passes, led the Delta Kings 26-9 early in the fourth quarter before pulling some of their starters.

Stagg (3-2) had won its last three games and hadn’t scored fewer than 32 points before its game Friday.

“We stepped it up defensively,” Wagner said. “It’s a young defense. They’re coming into their own.”

WAC

Los Banos 42, Davis 32: Dasani Tate connected with Landon Ramos on a short touchdown pass with less than three minutes left as the Tigers improved to 3-2 overall, 2-0 in the Western Athletic Conference. The Spartans (1-4, 0-2) host Pacheco next week at Downey.

Ceres 44, Beyer 21: The Bulldogs (1-4, 1-1) outscored the winless Patriots 23-0 in the third quarter to cruise to the WAC victory.

Mountain House 35, Johansen 13: The Vikings (1-4, 0-2) were down just 13-7 against a team some are saying could win the WAC title. However, the unbeaten Mustangs (5-0, 2-0) scored 22 fourth-quarter points to pull away.

VOL

Oakdale 47, Weston Ranch 10: The Mustangs (5-1, 2-0 Valley Oak League), The Bee’s fifth-ranked large-school team, scored all of their points in the first half and have won four straight heading into their big conference game next week at Manteca (2-3, 0-1), which was off this week.

SL

Orestimba 45, LeGrand 20: The Warriors opened up a 31-7 lead early in the third quarter and cruised to a victory over the host Bulldogs. Orestimba improved to 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Southern League ahead of its big showdown next Friday against Ripon Christian, The Bee’s No. 1-ranked small-school team. Tony Garcia rushed for 234 yards and had scoring runs of 43 and 30 yards and quarterback Jacob Bettencourt had four touchdown passes — three to Tyler Vargas.

Ripon Christian 35, Denair 7: In a battle of unbeatens, the No. 1 small-school Knights went on the road and remained perfect (5-0, 2-0) in the victory over the fourth-ranked Coyotes (4-1, 1-1). RC has allowed just 34 points this season. Denair entered the game averaging 46 points a contest.

CCAA

Big Valley Christian 42, Turlock Christian 0: The third-ranked small-school Lions (4-1) led 35-0 at halftime and cruised to victory over the Eagles. Big Valley hosts Stone Ridge Christian next Friday.

NON-LEAGUE

Calaveras 21, Stellar Prep 6: Calaveras shut out the Oakland school 14-0 in the second half for the victory in San Andreas. Johnny Lozano and John Arbuckle had short touchdown runs in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to lead Calaveras (3-2). Logan Weatherby had 52 yards on seven carries for Calaveras, which opens Mother Lode League play next week against Amador.

We will update last as game information becomes available.

