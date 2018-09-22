High School Football

Football Statistics | Stanislaus District Standings through Week 6

September 22, 2018 11:35 AM

Central California Athletic League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Pitman

0-0

5-0

223

90

Modesto

0-0

4-1

187

124

Downey

0-0

3-2

223

134

Gregori

0-0

3-2

188

80

Enochs

0-0

2-3

91

116

Turlock

0-0

2-3

152

175

Central California Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Merced

2-0

6-0

309

122

Atwater

2-0

5-1

249

166

Buhach Colony

1-0

4-1

197

133

Patterson

1-1

3-2

212

187

Golden Valley

0-1

3-3

94

72

Central Valley

0-2

1-4

94

172

El Capitan

0-2

0-6

76

267

Valley Oak League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Oakdale

2-0

5-1

206

104

Central Catholic

2-0

5-1

191

97

Sierra

1-1

3-3

114

150

East Union

1-1

2-4

191

195

Manteca

0-1

2-3

202

146

Weston Ranch

0-1

1-4

68

212

Kimball

0-2

2-4

153

235

Western Athletic Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Mountain House

2-0

5-0

194

67

Pacheco

2-0

4-1

244

101

Los Banos

2-0

3-2

110

155

Ceres

1-1

1-4

58

144

Lathrop

1-1

1-4

89

173

Davis

0-2

1-4

152

182

Johansen

0-2

1-4

51

233

Beyer

0-2

0-5

41

198

Trans Valley League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Modesto Christian

2-0

6-0

210

23

Ripon

2-0

6-0

231

49

Hilmar

1-1

5-1

218

76

Hughson

1-1

4-2

132

122

Escalon

0-1

4-1

159

55

Livingston

0-1

1-4

69

139

Riverbank

0-2

2-4

74

233

Southern League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon Christian

2-0

5-0

219

34

Gustine

2-0

4-1

104

80

Orestimba

2-0

4-1

223

128

Waterford

1-1

4-1

149

69

Denair

1-1

4-1

192

102

Le Grand

0-2

1-4

95

164

Mariposa County

0-2

1-4

55

121

Delhi

0-2

0-5

14

186

Central California Athletic Alliance

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Brookside Christian

2-0

4-2

160

172

Big Valley Christian

1-0

4-1

173

76

Stone Ridge Chr.

1-0

3-2

148

166

Turlock Christian

1-1

1-5

74

194

Millennium

0-1

1-4

110

182

Delta Charter

0-1

0-5

8

172

Sierra Ridge/ROP

0-2

1-4

132

173

Mother Lode League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Amador

0-0

5-0

219

68

Argonaut

0-0

4-1

186

49

Calaveras

0-0

2-3

106

82

Summerville

0-0

2-3

64

93

Bret Harte

0-0

1-3

84

134

Sonora

0-0

1-4

62

177

