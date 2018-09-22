Football Statistics | Stanislaus District Standings through Week 6

Central California Athletic League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Pitman
0-0
5-0
223
90
Modesto
0-0
4-1
187
124
Downey
0-0
3-2
223
134
Gregori
0-0
3-2
188
80
Enochs
0-0
2-3
91
116
Turlock
0-0
2-3
152
175
Central California Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Merced
2-0
6-0
309
122
Atwater
2-0
5-1
249
166
Buhach Colony
1-0
4-1
197
133
Patterson
1-1
3-2
212
187
Golden Valley
0-1
3-3
94
72
Central Valley
0-2
1-4
94
172
El Capitan
0-2
0-6
76
267
Valley Oak League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Oakdale
2-0
5-1
206
104
Central Catholic
2-0
5-1
191
97
Sierra
1-1
3-3
114
150
East Union
1-1
2-4
191
195
Manteca
0-1
2-3
202
146
Weston Ranch
0-1
1-4
68
212
Kimball
0-2
2-4
153
235
Western Athletic Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Mountain House
2-0
5-0
194
67
Pacheco
2-0
4-1
244
101
Los Banos
2-0
3-2
110
155
Ceres
1-1
1-4
58
144
Lathrop
1-1
1-4
89
173
Davis
0-2
1-4
152
182
Johansen
0-2
1-4
51
233
Beyer
0-2
0-5
41
198
Trans Valley League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Modesto Christian
2-0
6-0
210
23
Ripon
2-0
6-0
231
49
Hilmar
1-1
5-1
218
76
Hughson
1-1
4-2
132
122
Escalon
0-1
4-1
159
55
Livingston
0-1
1-4
69
139
Riverbank
0-2
2-4
74
233
Southern League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon Christian
2-0
5-0
219
34
Gustine
2-0
4-1
104
80
Orestimba
2-0
4-1
223
128
Waterford
1-1
4-1
149
69
Denair
1-1
4-1
192
102
Le Grand
0-2
1-4
95
164
Mariposa County
0-2
1-4
55
121
Delhi
0-2
0-5
14
186
Central California Athletic Alliance
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Brookside Christian
2-0
4-2
160
172
Big Valley Christian
1-0
4-1
173
76
Stone Ridge Chr.
1-0
3-2
148
166
Turlock Christian
1-1
1-5
74
194
Millennium
0-1
1-4
110
182
Delta Charter
0-1
0-5
8
172
Sierra Ridge/ROP
0-2
1-4
132
173
Mother Lode League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Amador
0-0
5-0
219
68
Argonaut
0-0
4-1
186
49
Calaveras
0-0
2-3
106
82
Summerville
0-0
2-3
64
93
Bret Harte
0-0
1-3
84
134
Sonora
0-0
1-4
62
177
