Unlikely hero rises to the challenge as Hilmar beats Escalon in overtime thriller

In all the years that Hilmar and Escalon have been playing high school football, there have been many thrilling games and many legends made.

There couldn’t have been a more unlikely hero than Miguel Padilla.

The Hilmar defensive end and backup kicker stepped up in a big way Friday night, drilling a 33-yard field goal in overtime to give the visiting Yellowjackets a 20-17 Trans-Valley League victory.

It was another thrilling game in the storied history of the Hilmar-Escalon rivalry.

SIGN UP

“We’ve had a lot of great games on this field,” Hilmar coach Frank Marques said. “Nathan Costa’s senior year, last-second score; last year’s game (ending on a missed Escalon field goal). This might top it. I don’t know, this was pretty exciting.”

The win improved Hilmar to 1-1 in the TVL; a loss would’ve all but knocked the Yellowjackts (5-1 overall) out of title contention. Hilmar was coming off a loss to Ripon, and still has to face Hughson and an undefeated Modesto Christian squad.

“We have a big road ahead of us, but I’m going to enjoy this one,” Marques said. “The kids played great, they responded. And the good thing about tonight, there were a lot of heroes, not just one hero.”

True, but this game will be remembered by what Hilmar’s backup kicker did.

Padilla, a junior, was thrown into the spotlight in overtime when, just a few minutes earlier, Hilmar’s starting kicker, Bryan Millan, was hurt trying to catch a touchdown pass in the end zone.





Padilla said he was prepared for the moment, and appeared unfazed by the tension of attempting the game-winning kick.

“(The coaches) told me to get my head ready just in case our kicker got hurt,” Padilla said. “I followed through on my kick and it went in.”

There was much more to the game than Padilla’s kick, of course. In fact, the game wouldn’t have even gone to overtime if not for Escalon’s Guillermo Alvarez, who kicked a 36-yard field as time expired at the end of regulation.

SHARE COPY LINK Watch what players and coaches said about Hilmar's OT win over Escalon on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

Escalon led for most of the game.

After Isaac Sharp scored on a 71-yard touchdown pass on Hilmar’s first possession, the Yellowjackets offense was stifled until late in the fourth quarter. Sharp was held to 72 yards rushing on 13 carries.

After Hilmar took the 7-0 lead, Escalon responded. The Cougars (4-1, 0-1) scored on two short TD runs by sophomore bowling ball Luke Anderson (122 yards on 27 carries) and took a 14-10 lead into hafltime.

The Cougars, however, were unable to convert in the red zone in the second half, turning the ball over on downs twice and having a 38-yard field goal attempt blocked.

Hilmar rallied to take a 17-14 lead on a 5-yard TD pass from Treven Crowley to Aiden Azevedo.





Despite his team’s loss in its TVL opener, first-year Escalon coach Andrew Beam was upbeat. Escalon travels to face Modesto Christian next Friday.

“I think as a young team we’ll grow,” Beam said. “We’re going to be down tonight, knowing that we had chances. And I think we’re going to come back Monday and it’s going to be the same team that’s going to grind and work, and hopefully give Modesto Christian a heck of a fight.”

Hilmar gets some extra time to savor Friday’s win. The Yellowjackets have a bye before facing Hughson at home on Oct. 5.