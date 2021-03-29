Coronavirus update, March 29: Big week for Stanislaus County as tier assignment looms

As its coronavirus infection rate continues to tumble, Stanislaus County embarks on a big week with more vaccination sites and more campuses opening to seventh- through 12-graders on Monday.

On Tuesday, it will get an update on its tier status and on Thursday vaccines will be offered to those 50 years and older.

On Sunday, in data released by the state, the county saw its single-day positivity rate fall below 4% – 3.99% – for just the third time this month, leaving the seven-day rate at 5.7%.

The lower rate could help to keep the county in the red tier, although myriad factors in determining tier level make it hard to predict.

It does not appear the county will meet the standards based on a less-than-10 cases per 100,000 residents, meaning it will have to rely on bettering the levels set for positivity and health equity quartile positivity rates.

Meanwhile, Stanislaus County’s COVID-19 dashboard was down Sunday for maintenance for a second straight day, so there was no new information regarding cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

However, some state information was updated, and the county’s rate per 1,000 residents of vaccinations remained strong among Central Valley counties.

A total of 992 residents have died from the virus since the first was reported last April, the Health Services Agency said. There have been 46 reported fatalities in March, making it the seventh deadliest month since the county reported its first last April.

There have been 52,392 positive test results. Stanislaus also has 500,696 negative test results and 50,868 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Sunday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county showed a single-day positivity rate of 3.99%, down from 5.54% a day earlier. Its seven-day rate was 5.7%, down from 6.91%. The 14-day rate was 6.76%, down from 7.05%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is 16th among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 20th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, up from 154,260 on Thursday. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

Here is the county vaccination schedule for the week of March 28 to April 3 (they are also available at some stores and health-care providers):

Monday, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First doses of Pfizer.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First doses of Pfizer. Monday, Empire: 3 to 7 p.m., library parking lot, 98 I St. First doses of Moderna.





3 to 7 p.m., library parking lot, 98 I St. First doses of Moderna. Tuesday, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First doses of Pfizer.





9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First doses of Pfizer. Tuesday, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First doses of Moderna.





9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First doses of Moderna. Tuesday, Crows Landing: 3 to 7 p.m., West Stanislaus Fire District, 22012 G St. First doses of Moderna.





3 to 7 p.m., West Stanislaus Fire District, 22012 G St. First doses of Moderna. Wednesday, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First and second doses of Pfizer.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First and second doses of Pfizer. Thursday, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First and second doses of Pfizer.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First and second doses of Pfizer. Friday, Patterson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave. First and second doses of Moderna.





9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave. First and second doses of Moderna. Friday, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First and second doses of Moderna.





9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First and second doses of Moderna. Saturday, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First and second doses of Pfizer.

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 17,335,016 vaccines as of Sunday, up from 16,944,916 on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 29th in the country, having administered 43,873 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.3% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,489 positive cases

Turlock has 7,093

Ceres has 5,359

Patterson has 2,517

Riverbank has 2,430

Oakdale has 1,751

Newman has 1,158

Waterford has 631

Hughson has 578

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,737

District 5 has 2,515

District 2 has 2,176

District 1 has 1,235

District 4 has 413

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,250 COVID-19-related deaths among 69,448 cases.





Merced County has 434 deaths among 30,419 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,024 cases and 62 deaths.





Mariposa County has 408 cases and seven deaths.

As of Monday morning, there were 3,660,713 confirmed cases in California and 58,949 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 30,262,593 U.S. cases and 549,335 deaths.

Stanislaus County faces challenge to stay in red tier

Now that Stanislaus County is back in the state’s coronavirus red tier by the slightest of margins, there is an urgency to avoid a prompt fallback to the state’s most restrictive purple tier.

Rule-abiding restaurants find reward

For restaurant owners who have been patiently following the rules and not allowing indoor dining through the latest pandemic shutdowns, this week’s reopening news in Stanislaus County came as both a relief and a reward for their vigilance.

Farmworker wins award for devotion

Razo Barron has been a field worker since the early 1970s. His office is the outdoors. No clustered cubicles with coughing co-workers. No recirculated air system with filters that maybe needed replacement years ago.

How to legally get a COVID shot in Stanislaus County

Try asking if your health care provider maintains a no-waste list for coronavirus vaccines. You could get a call sooner than expected. I did.

Biz Beat: New eatery waited out pandemic

Depending on how you look at things, Burly’s California Bistro either had terrible or terrific timing. Probably both. The new Carpenter Road spot finally opened Wednesday, the first official day for indoor dining in Stanislaus County.

Vaccines await for people 50 and older

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that eligibility for coronavirus vaccinations will expand to people age 50 and older next week.

Modesto City Schools will reopen 7-12





The Modesto City Schools district has been spared having to make a decision about whether to bring students back to junior high and high school campuses based on a judge’s temporary restraining order against state public health guidance.

County supervisor: ‘Can’t let our guard down’

Stanislaus County was moved to the red tier of California’s coronavirus reopening plan in an update Tuesday that allows middle schools and high schools to reopen.

Pandemic worsens kids’ vision problems

Almost all aspects of life have been altered by the pandemic. Now, we have to add how children see the world, literally. Myopia, or nearsightedness, among young children is on the rise, and the pandemic is making things worse.