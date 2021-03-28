Stanislaus vaccine clinics ready for adults 50 & older. Here’s how to get shots.

Jesus Villa, a promoter or community outreach worker, receives his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at mobile clinic site at King-Kennedy Center in West Modesto on Feb. 8, 2021. Stanislaus County Health Services Agency.

Coronavirus vaccine clinics in Stanislaus County are moving to an appointment system next week.

And the clinics are prepared to give shots to the newly eligible, starting Thursday, as the age limit for COVID-19 vaccinations is lowered for adults in California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared last week that anyone age 50 and older can receive COVID-19 inoculations starting April 1. California will expand eligibility to anyone 16 and older on April 15, as the state anticipates a 67 percent increase in weekly vaccine allocations from the federal government next month.

County staff said appointments are encouraged for the stationary clinics at Modesto Centre Plaza, Stanislaus State University in Turlock and the senior centers in Oakdale and Patterson.

Stanislaus County residents should use the state’s online My Turn program to schedule an appointment or call 833-422-4255. The state is expected to update the age eligibility on the My Turn system effective Thursday, county staff said.

“We highly recommend that anyone who has the ability to make an appointment do so to ensure there will be an allocated dose for them,” said Robert Moser, a county spokesman.

The clinics will serve eligible residents who walk in, but vaccine supply is limited.

The county won’t accept appointments for mobile clinics, which are slated next week in Empire and Crows Landing.

Those who are currently eligible include county residents age 65 and older; people 16 and older working in education, childcare, food and agriculture industries and emergency services; and people with disabilities or underlying medical conditions. Adults 50 and older are added Thursday.

The Pfizer vaccine is given to eligible workers who are 16 or 17 years old.

Residents who become eligible next week with the new age limit can also check with their health care providers, pharmacies or private clinics for availability of vaccine.

The county Health Services Agency has a list of approved vaccine providers.

Here are the details for county vaccine clinics next week:

Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stanislaus State University Fitzpatrick Arena, 1 University Circle, Turlock. First doses Pfizer.

Monday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., mobile clinic at Empire Library parking lot, 98 I St., Empire. First doses Moderna.

Tuesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First doses Pfizer.

Tuesday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale. First doses Moderna.

Tuesday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., mobile clinic at West Stanislaus Fire District, 22012 G St., Crows Landing. First doses Moderna.

Wednesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock. First and second doses Pfizer.

Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First and second doses Pfizer

Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson. First and second doses Moderna.

Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale. First and second doses Moderna.

April 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock. First and second doses Pfizer.

These clinics are for those who live or work in Stanislaus County. Proof of age, employment and residence are verified. Those younger than 18 years old need to be with a parent or guardian.

The county Health Services Agency has information about coronavirus vaccine and clinics at www.schsa.org.