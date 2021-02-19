COVID vaccination clinics in Stanislaus County postponed until further notice

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is being used at the Stanislaus County vaccination clinic.

A continued shortage of COVID vaccine went from bad to worse Friday as Stanislaus County postponed additional community vaccine clinics until further notice.

Citing severe weather conditions in other states, the county said shipments of Moderna vaccine have been delayed. The lack of vaccine affects the county’s plans to hold vaccine clinics next week, the notice said.

“We will post clinic schedules once we have received our vaccine shipment,” the county notice said. Residents who are due for their second doses of Moderna vaccines will be notified of a rescheduled date later in the week. The county notifies people by text or voice message.

Eligibility for COVID vaccinations will expand into Phase 1B Tier 1 of the state’s priority guidelines Monday, making school employees, childcare and food and agriculture workers eligible for the two-dose vaccines, starting with those age 50 and older. But chances of finding a shot are slim until additional clinics are scheduled.

