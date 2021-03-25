Newsom expands access to COVID vaccine. Here’s when you can get it in Stanislaus County

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that eligibility for coronavirus vaccinations will expand to people age 50 and older next week.

The governor went further by declaring on Facebook that anyone 16 and older can get the shots to guard against COVID-19 illness starting April 15. The eligibility for adults 50 or older begins next Thursday, or April 1.

On Wednesday, Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, public health officer for Stanislaus County, said the county was maintaining the vaccine eligibility at 65 and older in addition to priority groups such as people working in education, childcare and food and agriculture industries.

But she said it depends on when the state orders an expansion of vaccine eligibility. Counties generally follow the vaccine guidelines issued by the state.

During an announcement in Southern California, Newsom said the decision to start vaccinating the general public was based on an anticipated increase in vaccine shipments from the federal government.

Stanislaus County’s vaccination clinics in Modesto, Turlock, Oakdale and Patterson have been constrained by a limited supply of vaccine doses.

The county’s most recent allocation from the state was 9,550 first doses and it also received 10,220 second doses on Sunday. Along with operating the public vaccine clinics, the county distributes some of the doses to health care providers and to other partners that administer the shots.

There were no estimates yet on how much vaccine will be allocated to Stanislaus County starting in April.

The Modesto Bee will have more on this development and how it will affect the county’s public vaccination clinics and other vaccine opportunities.