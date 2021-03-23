Stanislaus County is assigned to coronavirus red tier. What does that mean for schools?

Stanislaus County is moving to the red tier of California’s coronavirus reopening plan in an update that allows middle schools and high schools to reopen.

The county’s COVID-19 transmission data was low enough to justify the move from purple tier to red status, according to the state’s weekly update Tuesday.

A spreadsheet maintained by the California Department of Public Health added a footnote saying Stanislaus was moved to red tier “based on stable and improving trends.”

According to the state’s official tier map, Stanislaus County barely missed the criteria for countywide test positivity by .1 percent. The county has qualified for red tier by bringing its test positivity data in line with orange tier requirements. To advance that way to the next less restrictive tier, test positivity must be below 5 percent for the entire county and also in underserved neighborhoods that have been hard hit by the coronavirus.

Test positivity for the entire county was 5 percent in Tuesday’s update. It needed to be 4.9 percent. Critics of the state’s tier system have said it’s silly for decisions on tier assignment to come down to a single decimal point, however. And apparently the state agreed.

Stanislaus had been stuck in the purple tier and its tight restrictions since Nov. 16.

County leaders were pleased with the update Tuesday but also sent a message they want to continue with the process of advancing to tiers with fewer pandemic restrictions. That means members of the public should continue to wear masks and get vaccinated when they are eligible.

“We still can’t let our guard down,” county Supervisor Mani Grewal said. “We need to make sure people are getting vaccinated and are still taking precautions. We don’t want to go back to the purple tier in two weeks.”

The next goal is reaching the state’s orange tier, which would further reinforce decisions to reopen business activity, such as restaurants hiring employees for indoor dining.

Counties must remain in their current tier before they can move to a less restrictive tier. Two straight weeks of purple tier data will cause Stanislaus to backslide and be saddled with the purple regulations again.

“Our residents have once again stepped up and helped us move forward through their efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, county public health officer, in a news release issued Tuesday. “However, we cannot let our guard down. We could easily slip back into purple tier if we do not stay vigilant.”

Vaishampayan said that increased mixing by residents will come with business reopenings, and that will cause the coronavirus to spread “unless we consistently do those actions we know will stop the spread of COVID-19. “

Those practices include keeping distance from other people, wearing a mask, washing hands and getting tested if individuals think they have been exposed to the virus.

