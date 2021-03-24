Coronavirus update, March 24: Stanislaus adds 60 cases, 2 deaths as it moves to red

Stanislaus County reported two COVID-19 deaths and 60 new cases Tuesday, its final day under the state’s toughest restrictions.

A total of 982 residents have died since last spring, the Health Services Agency said.

The new positive tests brought the total to 52,197. Stanislaus also has 493,871 negative tests results and 50,631 people who are presumed recovered.

As of Wednesday, the county emerges from the purple tier, which had the most limits on business and gatherings. The current red tier could be followed by orange and then yellow if Stanislaus keeps making progress against the virus.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 83 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down from 88 on Monday. It was the second-lowest count in the past two weeks and far below the 300-plus in early January. Staffed intensive care beds available to adults remained at six.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county showed a single-day positivity rate of 5.88%, down from 5.96% a day earlier. Its seven-day rate was 8.8%, up from 8.57%. The 14-day rate was 7.44%, up from 7.16%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is ninth among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 29th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 154,260 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged for several days. This includes 77,177 doses to health care providers and 77,083 to public health.

The county had vaccinated at a rate of 330.7 residents per 1,000, which had it performing the best among the San Joaquin Valley counties but below the state average, according to the California Department of Public Health. San Joaquin County is at 305.2 and Merced County is at 267.7. The state average is 380.9 per 1,000.

Here is this week’s county vaccination schedule. Vaccines are also available at some stores and health-case providers.

Wednesday, March 24: Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, Turlock: 1st and 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out)





Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, Turlock: 1st and 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out) Thursday, March 25: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 2nd dose only, Pfizer (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 2nd dose only, Pfizer (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Friday, March 26: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson: 1st dose Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson: 1st dose Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Friday, March 26: Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale: 1st dose only, Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale: 1st dose only, Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Saturday, March 27: Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, Turlock: 1st dose Pfizer (please make appointment),2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 15,349,039 vaccines as of Tuesday, up from 15,050,673 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 32nd in the country, having administered 38,846 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.3% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,408 positive cases

Turlock has 7,070

Ceres has 5,352

Patterson has 2,509

Riverbank has 2,418

Oakdale has 1,739

Newman has 1,156

Waterford has 627

Hughson has 575

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,728

District 5 has 2,507

District 2 has 2,172

District 1 has 1,230

District 4 has 413

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Tuesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,231 COVID-19-related deaths among 69,112 cases.





Merced County has 430 deaths among 30,298 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,017 cases and 62 deaths.





Mariposa County has 405 cases and seven deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,646,941 confirmed cases in California and 57,798 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 29,922,911 U.S. cases and 543,849 deaths.

