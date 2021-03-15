Second Harvest gets a new name as it keeps feeding Modesto area in pandemic

Second Harvest of the Greater Valley volunteer Alma Cabrera helps distribute free food boxes as part of the Mobile Fresh Program at The Well church in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, March 12, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

Manteca-based Second Harvest has a new name but the same mission: feeding the hungry throughout the Northern San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills, a task that remains critical in the pandemic.

Second Harvest Food Bank of San Joaquin & Stanislaus Counties is now Second Harvest of the Greater Valley. CEO Keenon Krick said the name change better reflects all of the communities the food bank serves.

Besides Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, the food bank has served Merced, Amador, Tuolumne, Alpine, Calaveras and Mariposa counties for the about the past decade. The name change also reflects that Second Harvest belongs to the Feeding America Network.

The bulk of Second Harvest’s food goes to pantries in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties. Krick said Second Harvest is providing nearly 400,000 pounds of food each week to the two counties. He previously has said about 47 percent of the food goes to Stanislaus.

He said before the pandemic, Second Harvest was providing about 230,000 pounds per week. He said demand exceeded 500,000 pound per week in late May and early June and then during the first three weeks of December as families focused on Christmas.

Even with the latest federal stimulus that provides $1,400 checks to many of us, as well as providing other pandemic relief, Krick said he does not expect the amount of food to return to pre-pandemic levels until summer 2022.

“A lot of it is going to be dependent on the unemployment rate,” he said, adding that about half of the people local food pantries are serving are new. He said many of these people work in restaurants and hospitality, two sectors that have been devastated in the pandemic.

He said Second Harvest is providing about 250,000 pounds of food per week to the six other counties it serves, which is a big jump from before the pandemic.

Krick said Second Harvest’s big donors, including supermarket chains, have stepped up their donations. And he said while residents are not making bigger donations, they are giving more frequently. Additional information on Second Harvest, including how to donate, is available at localfoodbank.org.