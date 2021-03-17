As Modesto opens diamonds, soccer fields, here’s what it wants from those who play there

Modesto now is allowing youth and adult sports leagues to resume play at city parks based on updated COVID-19 guidelines from the California Department of Public Health and Stanislaus County.

The city is accepting reservations for league play at its Beyer Park softball fields, baseball and softball fields at Davis Park and the soccer fields at Pike and Mildred Perkins parks, according to a city news release.

Modesto expects to make more of its fields available for rent. The city needs to ensure the fields are safe to use after shuttering them for a year in the pandemic.

Though Stanislaus remains in the purple tier — the highest among the state’s four tiers for its counties — and the risk is considered widespread here, the Department of Public Health website states outdoor recreational soccer and softball can resume as long as players and leagues follow guidance.

The guidance includes wearing masks and physical distancing while playing and following hygiene and sanitation measures. The guidance for outdoor soccer includes weekly testing of coaches and players.

The paperwork the leagues sign with the city to use the parks includes stating they will follow the state guidelines. City spokesman Thomas Reeves said Modesto expects the leagues to follow the rules, but they will be on the honor system.

“We are going to open it and trust the community to do the right thing,” he said.

Parks and Recreation Manager Ashley Weaver said thousands of youth and adult athletes play league sports at city facilities. She said the interest has not lessened in the pandemic.

While the city is allowing organized sports to resume, Reeves and Weaver reminded the public that the city is not accepting reservations at its community centers, park pavilions and other city facilities for birthday parties, anniversaries and other large gatherings.

Reservations for sports fields can be made by calling the Parks, Recreation or Neighborhoods Department at 209-577-5344 or emailing recreation@modestogov.com.

More information also is available at www.modestogov.com/2646/Department-Reopening-Updates.