New coronavirus variant arrives in Stanislaus County. Why health officials are concerned

The first known case of what is usually called the “U.K.” variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Stanislaus County, health officials said Thursday.

The variant identified as B.1.1.7. is more infectious and has spread in 70 countries since it was first identified in the United Kingdom. It is more infectious and possibly causes more severe illness and higher risk of death, according to a news release Thursday from the county Health Services Agency.

The U.K. variant arrived in the United States near the end of 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has predicted the U.K. variant will become the most dominant strain spreading in the U.S. by the end of this month.

“The detection of the B.1.1.7. variant in Stanislaus County is a sobering reminder that this pandemic is not over,” said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, county public health officer.

She said the best way to combat the coronavirus strain is taking steps to keep it from circulating in the community.

“It is vital that everyone, even people that have been vaccinated, continue to follow recommendations that prevent the spread of disease, which include testing, masking, distancing, and getting the vaccine when it is your turn,” Vaishampayan said in the news release.

Vaishampayan pointed to studies suggesting that the three vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are effective against the U.K. strain, providing strong protection.

