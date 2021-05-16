Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, May 16: As numbers improve, Stanislaus County reveals vaccine sites

As Stanislaus County’s COVID-19 positivity rates and hospital numbers take big steps in the right direction, the percentage of adults fully vaccinated trickles slowly upward.

Through Saturday, 35.9% of adults and 26.8% of all residents in the county have received their full doses of vaccine, a roughly 2 percentage point increase from a week ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county still trails the state and country, both nearing 50% of their total population being fully vaccinated, and nearby counties with the exception of Merced.

The statistics come as the county saw its 14-day rolling positivity rate fall to 3.03%, the number of patients in local healthcare facilities drop to 50 and the number of available staffed adult intensive care unit beds soar to 22, its highest total in months.

Meanwhile, the county reported zero deaths to the coronavirus on Saturday and just 52 new cases.

A total of 1,061 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the Health Services Agency reported.

Positive tests now total 55,677. Stanislaus has 601,367 negative test results and 54,215 people who are presumed recovered.

The county remains for an eighth straight week in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 50 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon, down from 53 on Friday. The count has declined steadily in May and topped 300 in January. Twenty-two staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, up from 16.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Saturday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 3.09%, up from 2.26% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.9%, down from 2.92%. The 14-day rate was 3.03%, down from 3.15%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 309,976 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since May 7. The total includes 136,477 doses to health care providers and 173,499 to public health.

Here is the list of this week’s county vaccination sites:

California has administered 34,715,712 vaccines as of Sunday morning, up from 34,319,950 on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 18th in the country, having administered 87,860 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

As of Sunday morning, there were 3,768,087 confirmed cases in California and 62,656 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,924,567 U.S. cases and 585,709 deaths.

Stanislaus County holds off on mask guidance

As it announced the detection of a new variant locally, Stanislaus County awaited guidance from the state on mask-wearing after federal officials relaxed guidelines that Americans have used to combat COVID-19.

Locals weigh in on post-pandemic habits

Every individual and every sector of the country have been impacted by the pandemic, and some lessons have been positive. This begs the question, “Should some of the pandemic practices continue?”

County sets vaccine clinics for kids 12-15

Stanislaus County’s coronavirus vaccine clinics will provide the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents who are 12 to 15 years old. The first was Thursday.

Details on jobs at Manteca water park

After the pandemic delayed its opening by almost a full year, Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca is going on a hiring spree to get ready for its big debut.

Stan State student welcomes Biden proposal

On April 26, President Biden revealed a massive $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. One of the gems of this enormous plan is tuition-free college.

Stanislaus will change vaccine approach

The Stanislaus County Health Services Agency is moving forward with plans to close large vaccination clinics and hold more mobile clinics to administer coronavirus vaccine.

Valley’s rental market leads nation

The Central Valley is the nation’s hottest rental market, according to a new report. The data, analyzed by RENTCafé, an online rental listing site, shows the region leading a group of midsize hubs across the country.

Overdose deaths rise amid pandemic

Deaths from drug overdoses jumped 47 percent in Stanislaus County last year, an increase that officials attribute at least partially to the COVID pandemic.

See what’s up with springtime events

May in Modesto and the Mother Lode normally brings a bounty of spring community celebrations. But the coronavirus pandemic again has changed plans.

Live ballet returns to Modesto

Modesto’s ballet company welcomes patrons back into its studio this month. Central West Ballet presents “Creations: Choreography in America” on Fridays-Sundays, May 14-23, at its company rehearsal space.

Around the state, nation and world

People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer advised to wear masks in many indoor settings, but what about in stores?

The United States should be entering a new chapter in the coronavirus pandemic – but there are several potential “curveballs” ahead that could reverse progress, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

A CVS employee has been arrested after police said he stole and forged COVID-19 vaccination cards and sold them to children so they could attend school.

