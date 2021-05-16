Coronavirus update, May 16: As numbers improve, Stanislaus County reveals vaccine sites

As Stanislaus County’s COVID-19 positivity rates and hospital numbers take big steps in the right direction, the percentage of adults fully vaccinated trickles slowly upward.

Through Saturday, 35.9% of adults and 26.8% of all residents in the county have received their full doses of vaccine, a roughly 2 percentage point increase from a week ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county still trails the state and country, both nearing 50% of their total population being fully vaccinated, and nearby counties with the exception of Merced.

The statistics come as the county saw its 14-day rolling positivity rate fall to 3.03%, the number of patients in local healthcare facilities drop to 50 and the number of available staffed adult intensive care unit beds soar to 22, its highest total in months.

Meanwhile, the county reported zero deaths to the coronavirus on Saturday and just 52 new cases.

A total of 1,061 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the Health Services Agency reported.

Positive tests now total 55,677. Stanislaus has 601,367 negative test results and 54,215 people who are presumed recovered.

The county remains for an eighth straight week in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 50 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon, down from 53 on Friday. The count has declined steadily in May and topped 300 in January. Twenty-two staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, up from 16.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Saturday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 3.09%, up from 2.26% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.9%, down from 2.92%. The 14-day rate was 3.03%, down from 3.15%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 309,976 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since May 7. The total includes 136,477 doses to health care providers and 173,499 to public health.

Here is the list of this week’s county vaccination sites:

Monday, May 17 , Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome until supplies last.

Monday, May 17 , Keyes Community Center, 5506 Jennie Ave, Keyes: 3-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+), and Moderna (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome until supplies last.

Tuesday, May 18 , Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome until supplies last.

Tuesday, May 18 , Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St., 3-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome until supplies last.

Wednesday, May 19 , Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome until supplies last.

Wednesday, May 19 , Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson: Noon-6:15 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome until supplies last.

Wednesday, May 19 , Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto: 3-7 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome until supplies last.

Wednesday, May 19, Waterford High School, 121 E. Reinway Ave., Waterford: 3-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome until supplies last.

Thursday, May 20 , Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome until supplies last.

Friday, May 21 , Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Moderna (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome until supplies last.

Friday, May 21, Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome until supplies last.

Saturday, May 22 , Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome until supplies last.

Saturday, May 22 , El Rematito (Crows Landing Flea Market), 3113 Crows Landing Road, Modesto: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+). Appointments available but walk-ins welcome until supplies last.

Sunday, May 23, El Rematito (Crows Landing Flea Market), 3113 Crows Landing Road, Modesto: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+). Appointments available but walk-ins welcome until supplies last.

California has administered 34,715,712 vaccines as of Sunday morning, up from 34,319,950 on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 18th in the country, having administered 87,860 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.4% are female

46.6% male

8.6% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,859 positive cases

Turlock has 7,497

Ceres has 5,651

Patterson has 2,614

Riverbank has 2,583

Oakdale has 1,869

Newman has 1,216

Waterford has 659

Hughson has 599

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,929

District 5 has 2,600

District 2 has 2,311

District 1 has 1,318

District 4 has 453

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,394 COVID-19-related deaths among 73,310 cases.





Merced County has 461 deaths among 31,919 cases.





Tuolumne County has 67 deaths among 4,139 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 448 cases.

As of Sunday morning, there were 3,768,087 confirmed cases in California and 62,656 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,924,567 U.S. cases and 585,709 deaths.

