Stanislaus County holds off on mask guidance as it announces detection of new variant

Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes speaks during a donation of 10,000 surgical masks to Stanislaus County in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday Oct. 15 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

Stanislaus County health officials were awaiting guidance from the state on mask-wearing the day after federal officials created a stir by relaxing key safety guidelines that millions of Americans have followed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks outdoors and can stop using them in most situations indoors. In addition, vaccination makes social distancing unnecessary, the agency said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday the CDC announcement created anxiety that the guidance was too early and went too far as many people remain vulnerable to COVID-19.

The state, which plans to end most coronavirus regulations June 15, was expected to update its own recommendations for Californians to keep COVID-19 in check for the next four weeks.

“It’s planned to be out today but (we) haven’t seen any previews of what to expect,” a Stanislaus County spokesperson said by text. “Until we see it, we can’t speak on it or make recommendations.”

The CDC’s new guidance for vaccinated people continues to recommend masks in indoor settings packed with people, such as hospitals, buses, airplanes and shelters.

Los Angeles County released updated guidelines Friday for fully vaccinated people, saying they still need to wear a mask indoors when in public settings and businesses, at workplaces and at gatherings with people (including children) who are not vaccinated. Airports, trains and public transit buses are places where masks should be worn as well, the state’s largest county said.

Vito Chiesa, chairman of Stanislaus County’s board of supervisors, said COVID-19 transmission rates are low enough in California for the state and counties to follow the CDC guidance.

Chiesa said he still wore a mask inside a restaurant Friday and people should use common sense by avoiding large crowds. Most importantly, efforts should continue to provide the COVID vaccine to vulnerable county residents, he said.

“Getting them vaccinated is our path out of this,” Chiesa said.

The board chairman added additional guidance is needed for schools and sports activities. It makes no sense to see high school cross-country teams running outdoors with face-coverings, Chiesa said.

Masks guard against COVID variants

Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, public health officer for Stanislaus County, reinforced the value of mask-wearing and other precautions Friday in alerting the public to another COVID-19 variant detected locally.

According to a news release, the first local case of the P.1 variant was confirmed. The case was not likely related to travel. The P.1 strain, connected with widespread outbreaks in Brazil, is one of the “variants of concern” listed by the CDC.

“This is a reminder that these variants of concern are spreading, and new variants continue to be detected in Stanislaus County,” Vaishampayan said in the news release.

The public health officer said vaccination is the best form of protection against COVID-19, but it’s also important to take other precautions.

The news release said “avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, wearing a mask and keeping a distance from others, and washing hands often add more layers of protection and stops the spread of this virus.”

Stanislaus is one of 11 counties in California where COVID-19 still is spreading at a “substantial” rate, according to the state Department of Public Health. The county’s 7-day average of new cases is around 10 per 100,000 population, which is fourth highest among the state’s 58 counties.

In the most recent state update, Stanislaus County’s test positivity rate was 4.1 percent, almost four times the statewide rate.

Five weeks ago, county health officials reported two cases of the “South Africa” coronavirus variant. In addition, 17 cases of B.1.1.7 or what’s often called the “UK” variant have been confirmed here. The variants of the SARS-CoV-2 respiratory virus are considered more contagious and may cause more severe illness.

With the coronavirus reduced to moderate or minimal spread in 47 counties of California, top state health officials have expressed less concern about the current danger posed by variants, noting the “UK” strain has produced about 5,000 cases statewide and two West Coast variants are the most dominant.

The West Coast viruses spread more easily than the original coronavirus but less so than the other variants.

In Stanislaus County, more than 155,000 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, about 30 percent of the county population, according to state data.

County officials have reported slower turnout at public vaccine clinics lately, as high-risk groups of people have been inoculated. But officials are hoping broader eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine, now available to young people age 12 and above, will increase the foot traffic at vaccination events.