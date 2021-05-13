Coronavirus vaccine clinics open to Stanislaus kids age 12 to 15. Where, when you can go

Kaiser Permanente Fresno RN Leticia Ramirez holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Thursday Dec. 17, 2020. She administered the first of the hospital’s vaccinations to staff, at Fresno, California.. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Stanislaus County’s coronavirus vaccine clinics will provide the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents who are 12 to 15 years old.

Early this week, the FDA expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer shots to include children in that age group. County residents 12 and over were served at a clinic in Modesto on Thursday.

Adolescents and adults are welcome at vaccine clinics Friday and Saturday at Stanislaus State University in Turlock, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The clinics will be held in Fitzpatrick Arena, at 1 University Circle. Children must be accompanied by a parent.

The county also plans a vaccine clinic for county residents age 12 and over Saturday at the West Modesto Community Center, next to Paradise Medical Officer, at 401 Paradise Road, suite E. The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Over a 12-month period ending April 30, county public health recorded 3,600 cases of COVID-19 in adolescents and teens age 12 to 17.

County health officials confirmed 620 cases in schools in the past two months. Of those, almost 70 percent were students, according to a county news release Thursday, which didn’t have information on any serious cases or hospitalizations.

More than 2,008 staff members and 4,380 students were affected by quarantines. Positive tests resulted in 25 school sports teams being quarantined. The county reported that four clusters and three outbreaks were linked to sports activities.

County health officials contend that vaccinations will prevent interruption of student learning and school-based activities.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect ourselves from COVID-19,” Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, county public health officer, said in the news release.

“We welcome the news of the expansion of the Pfizer vaccine authorization to adolescents ages 12 to 15,” Vaishampayan said. “We cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated to protect yourself and your family and strongly encourage parents and guardians to have those 12 and over vaccinated quickly, so the kids can get back to some form of normalcy.”

The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses, about 21 days apart. The county is encouraging appointments or walk-ins for the upcoming clinics. Appointments can be made at My Turn.ca.gov or by calling (833) 540-0473.

The free vaccinations are for people who live or work in Stanislaus County, regardless of immigration status. More information about coronavirus vaccine and clinics is available at www.schsa.org. A COVID-19 call center is at (209) 558-7535.