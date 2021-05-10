Stanislaus County unveils more mobile clinics for COVID vaccine. J&J shots are offered

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is being used at the Stanislaus County vaccination clinic.

The Stanislaus County Health Services Agency is moving forward with plans to close large vaccination clinics and hold more mobile clinics to administer coronavirus vaccine.

It also has plenty of opportunities this week for county residents who would prefer to get a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as protection against COVID-19 illness.

The county agency said targeted mobile clinics ensure a more equitable distribution of vaccine in communities. Starting in January, the large stationary clinics attracted thousands of county residents in high-risk groups who urgently sought out vaccinations against COVID-19 disease.

Smaller mobile clinics can reach people who lack transportation or are more isolated by language and cultural barriers, health officials said.

“Moving to mobile clinics helps break down some of the barriers to getting vaccinated,” Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, county public health officer, said in a news release Monday. “We hope this will make it easier for our community members to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19.”

The news release reiterated the county’s plans to close stationary vaccine clinics like the ones at Modesto Centre Plaza and the senior center in Patterson by the end of this month.

The Gladys Lemmons Senior Center in Oakdale will hold a final clinic Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to give second doses of Moderna and offer single doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. County residents age 18 and over are eligible and are asked to make an appointment for the J&J shots, though walk-ins are accepted.

Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was temporarily suspended while a safety review was conducted on extremely rare cases of blood clots in women who received the J&J vaccine. The recommended pause was lifted April 23 by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The blood clots occurred in 7 cases per 1 million doses administered in women age 18 to 49.

Tuesday, a mobile clinic is set from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Salvation Army, 893 Lander Ave., in Turlock to give second-dose shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.

Another mobile clinic Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at the Ceres Community Center will provide first and second doses of Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People age 16 and older are eligible for Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccines are administered at the county clinics for people who live or work in Stanislaus County.

The county also plans a mobile clinic Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at El Concilio Community Resource Center, 1314 H St., in Modesto for first dose Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A clinic Tuesday at Modesto Centre Plaza will run all day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to provide second dose Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots. A Modesto Centre Plaza clinic Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. will offer the same vaccines.

Vaccine clinics are also scheduled Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stanislaus State University, offering first and second doses of Pfizer, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hammon Senior Center in Patterson for second dose Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.

Clinics are also set for Friday at Stanislaus State University from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for first doses of Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Hammon Senior Center in Patterson, same time, for second dose Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.

A clinic at Stanislaus State on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. will offer first and second doses of Pfizer.

People who are getting their first shots are asked to register online at the state’s My Turn site. Information about coronavirus vaccines and clinics locations and times is regularly posted at www.schsa.org.