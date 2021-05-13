Manteca’s Great Wolf Lodge hiring for 500 positions. What the jobs pay, how to apply

After the pandemic delayed its opening by almost a full year, Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca is going on a hiring spree to get ready for its big debut.

The massive new water park resort will host a two-day, on-site hiring fair May 18-19. The company, which is bringing waterslides and more back to Manteca, completed construction last summer. But it has pushed back its opening until June 29, after the state is expected to ease safety restrictions from the COVID-19 outbreak.

This is the second attempt by Great Wolf Resort, the lodge’s parent company, to hire staff en masse to work the resort’s 500 hotel rooms, 95,000-square-foot indoor water park, 45,000-square-foot family entertainment center and multiple restaurant options.

A two-week hiring event was planned late last June into July 2020. But then spikes in infections across the state caused more shutdowns. So hiring was paused, though the resort was able to retain its managers during the delay.

Last week, the resort announced it would open in late June to the general public, after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announced June 15 reopening of the state. But before that happens, it will have to hire hundreds of positions, from guest services to housekeeping, lifeguards to engineers and more.

Starting salaries for the various job classifications vary. Lifeguards and housekeepers, some of the largest pool of employees needed to staff the complex, will start at $15 an hour. Food and beverage, which includes restaurant servers, start at $13 an hour with tips. Retail and attraction hosts, who will staff the family entertainment center and stores, will start at $14 an hour. Engineering portions start at $21 an hour and supervisory jobs at $19 an hour. Employees also receive “special water park perks” as part of their benefits package.

The California minimum wage for 2021 starts at $13 an hour.

The in-person job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the resort, 19088 McKinley Ave. in Manteca, next to the Costco. All interviews will be by reservation only. To schedule an appointment, text GWLNORCAL to 25000.

Applicants must wear masks during the job fair and adhere to other pandemic safety precautions like social distancing. Hand sanitizer and professional disinfectants will be be available for use.

As part of its reopening and ramping up of its 16 indoor water park resorts across the United States, Great Wolf Resorts is hiring some 2,000 new employees across the county.

For more on Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca, visit www.greatwolf.com/northern-california.