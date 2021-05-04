Modesto arts company back with live performances at its studio

Brooke Darby and Mario Vitale Labrador will perform in Central West Ballet’s “Creations” program. Gabriel Ceballos Studio

Modesto’s ballet company welcomes patrons back into its studio this month.

Central West Ballet presents “Creations: Choreography in America” on Fridays-Sundays, May 14-23, at its company rehearsal space, the Liz and Royal Robbins Studio.

Last year’s “Creations” program was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Creations” will feature a trio of works performed by CWB’s dancers. It’s “a unique, exciting program of dance fireworks and original ballets, a must see for enthusiasts,” according to a press release from the company’s artistic director, Rene Daveluy.

Coronavirus protocols will be in place for the performances, he said in an email. Guests will be separated by 6 feet in a line outside before volunteers take them to their seats, which will be socially distanced. Masks are required and sanitation stations will be available.

Daveluy said in the press release that the company’s dancers continue to be the inspiration behind his choreography and concepts.

”We have pushed our own boundaries and ideas over the years,” he said, “making this repertory program something of our own.”

The program will include Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” the release said, “a cutting edge approach with the use of projections and the dancers dressed all in black and white.” The dancers portray visitors in a museum and “become the paintings.”

Next on the program is “Love Duets,” a suite of dances set against projections with original music and choreography by Daveluy.

“Love Duets” was first performed in 2017 at The Grand Theatre in Tracy and Daveluy is excited for Modesto audiences to see this work. “It is a lyrical ballet full of inspired moments,” he said in the release, “and it elevates the soul with beautiful background projections.”

The “Creations” program closes with George Bizet’s “L’Arlésienne,” a suite of melodies and dances. Famous for his opera “Carmen” in which he featured this suite, the release said, it “conveys the exciting feel and passion for life and love.”

Daveluy said the ballet “has the feel of sweeping landscapes and finishes with an exciting full company finale.”

“Creations: Choreography in America” will be presented 7:30 p.m. May 14-15 and May 21-22; 3 p.m. May 16 and May 23 at the Liz and Royal Robbins Studio, 5033 Pentecost Drive, Modesto.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at http://www.centralwestballet.org/cwbevents.html