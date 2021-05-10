Free tuition is attractive component of Biden’s American Families Plan

Graduating students at California State University, Stanislaus in May 2019. jfarrow@modbee.com

The word “education” is not mentioned specifically in the U.S. Constitution. This led to the implementation of varying educational policies in different states. However, the federal government always forged a way to meet the educational needs of kids in K-12 and some college students.

This time it is trying to cast its net over an even larger area. On April 26, President Biden revealed a massive $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. One of the gems of this enormous plan is tuition-free college.

This plan would be a blessing to many parents and students, including those attending California State University, Stanislaus in Turlock (state leaders already provide free tuition to Modesto Junior College students and others attending two-year colleges).

This takes out some of the burden for student loans. Students can focus more on their education and not worry so much about the money.

Opinion

It also motivates high school students to graduate, as they have a real chance to go to college. Parents can also feel secure about their children’s future with the promise of college education.

It would be beneficial for the country also, as the amount saved will go to other things. It will give a boost to the economy as people have an opportunity to spend money on other needs and dreams instead of on student loans.

With more college graduates, the quality of the workforce will increase. Overall, the country will become a more affordable and sophisticated place for people of all walks of life.

Critics’ arguments have little merit. The main complaint is the big price tag. I do agree that money must come from somewhere, and in this case it’s a huge amount. However, when we observe the situation under a wider lens, we can see that this plan will lead to a reduction in the number of people receiving welfare benefits.

With more college graduates and job holders, the crime rate will also decrease, which saves money spent on prisons and policing. So, we are not spending more, but rather reshuffling the money to a different program.

The other major complaint from the opposition is that the free program will prompt financial irresponsibility. But one must remember that students are responsible for other costs like books, labs, rent, and food. This program will not give a free pass, but a small boost toward the future.

Tuition-free college is not a plan that was born overnight to win the election. Many European countries have been implementing a similar plan for years.

In the U.S., veterans are rewarded with free college tuition to help them ease back into the workforce. Moreover, states like Tennessee and Rhode Island have proved that free college tuition programs are effective. These states showed an increase in not only enrollment but also in the graduation rate, especially in Black and Hispanic populations.

Tuition-free college is not a magic pill that transforms our life overnight. Many more puzzle pieces, aka legislation, must come together to achieve that. But affordable education is a good step toward creating an equal and better society. The pros of this program outweigh the cons.