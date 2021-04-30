Modesto’s spring celebrations: What’s happening, moved or canceled during COVID

A scaled-back version of the Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee will be called Back in the Saddle, A Calaveras County Homecoming. jlee@modbee.com

May in Modesto and the Mother Lode normally brings a bounty of spring community celebrations.

But the coronavirus pandemic again has changed plans. Some traditionally annual events will go on in altered forms. Others have been rescheduled to later in the year and some have been canceled.

One of the larger events will happen in a scaled-back, renamed version. The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee now is called Back in the Saddle, A Calaveras County Homecoming, and is planned for May 13-16, according to an email from fairgrounds CEO Laurie Giannini.

There will be jumping frog competitions and some fair elements. Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp. Tickets are $7 for adults, $4 ages 12 and under Friday and Saturday, free ages 12 and under on Thursday. For more see www.frogtown.org.

The Age with Movement Celebration will be held as a virtual event on May 21, according to the Healthy Aging Association website. Those who register can pick up an event bag May 18-20. Held on Zoom, there will be tai chi, pilates and other fitness activities for older adults. The free event will be held virtually from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more see www.healthyagingassociation.org.

The Mother Lode Roundup rodeo sponsored by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse has been canceled, according to Audie Archer, the event’s general chairman. They do plan to hold some Mother’s Day weekend events at the Posse Grounds, 19130 Rawhide Road in Jamestown, he said in emails. A horse show is planned May 8 beginning at 9 a.m. and is free to watch. Also May 8 will be a Rawhide Sunset Dinner and Social from 5 to 7 p.m. with tickets at $25. A free Kiddie Rodeo Playday will be held May 9 starting with Cowboy Church at 10 a.m. Sign ups for the youth activities begin at 11 a.m.

Among the events not planned for May this year is Congregation Beth Shalom’s Cafe Shalom. Rabbi Shalom Bochner said in an email they may reschedule the event for later in the year.

Canceled is the downtown Modesto Family Cycling Festival & Criterium, according to City of Modesto Rideshare Coordinator Megan Distaso.

But the city will hold its Bike to Work Day on May 20, in a socially distanced format. Masks will be required and the first 100 cyclists will receive a free reusable bag, a Bike Modesto t-shirt and a grab-and-go breakfast snack bag, Distaso said in an email.

Some fests rescheduled

A few events have been moved to later in the year.

The Oakdale Chocolate Festival is being planned for Sept. 25-26, according to the Oakdale Chamber of Commerce website, www.oakdalechamber.com.

The Mariposa Butterfly Festival has been moved to July 3-4, according to the festival website, www.mariposabutterflyfestival.net.

Organizer Chris Ricci said in a text that the Modesto Taco Fest could be held later in the year, possibly in September.

Central Valley Brewfest has been rescheduled to Aug. 7, according to the website, www.cvbrewfest.com.

Among the events canceled for 2021 is Porchfest, a day of music performed by local groups in the front yards of Modesto neighborhood homes.

Organizers said on the Porchfest website that they “can’t responsibly plan this event in the way we have for the last 4 years and not potentially put people at risk.”

While last year organizers offered a virtual alternative, Couchfest, that won’t be happening this year, the website said.

Also canceled is the Spring Peddlers Faire in Arnold, organizer Kim Patillo said. She does plan to offer a similar fair that’s annually held in July.

The Ceres Street Faire will not happen this year, according to Dovie Wilson, the city’s chamber of commerce office manager.