Coronavirus update, May 15: Stanislaus reports zero deaths, another hospital decline

Stanislaus County reported zero deaths to COVID-19 on Friday and yet another drop in hospital cases.

A total of 1,061 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

Positive tests now total 55,625 with the 74 added Friday. Stanislaus has 599,224 negative test results and 54,170 people who are presumed recovered.

The county remains for an eighth straight week in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 53 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, down from 56 on Thursday. The count has declined steadily in May and topped 300 in January. Sixteen staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, up from 10.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 2.26%, down from 2.35% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.92%, up from 2.9%. The 14-day rate was 3.15%, down from 3.21%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 309,976 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since May 7. The total includes 136,477 doses to health care providers and 173,499 to public health.

With 32.3% of its 12-and-older residents and 26.6% of the total population fully vaccinated, Stanislaus County remained well below the U.S. percentages, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday evening, the county had not posted its public vaccine schedule for next week. Two clinics remain this week:

California has administered 34,319,950 vaccines as of Friday, up from 34,085,597 on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 18th in the country, having administered 86,859 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

As of Saturday morning, there were 3,767,052 confirmed cases in California and 62,633 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,895,636 U.S. cases and 585,233 deaths.

Locals weigh in on post-pandemic habits

Every individual and every sector of the country have been impacted by the pandemic, and some lessons have been positive. This begs the question, “Should some of the pandemic practices continue?”

County sets vaccine clinics for kids 12-15

Stanislaus County’s coronavirus vaccine clinics will provide the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents who are 12 to 15 years old. The first was Thursday.

Details on jobs at Manteca water park

After the pandemic delayed its opening by almost a full year, Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca is going on a hiring spree to get ready for its big debut.

Stan State student welcomes Biden proposal

On April 26, President Biden revealed a massive $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. One of the gems of this enormous plan is tuition-free college.

Stanislaus will change vaccine approach

The Stanislaus County Health Services Agency is moving forward with plans to close large vaccination clinics and hold more mobile clinics to administer coronavirus vaccine.

Valley’s rental market leads nation

The Central Valley is the nation’s hottest rental market, according to a new report. The data, analyzed by RENTCafé, an online rental listing site, shows the region leading a group of midsize hubs across the country.

Overdose deaths rise amid pandemic

Deaths from drug overdoses jumped 47 percent in Stanislaus County last year, an increase that officials attribute at least partially to the COVID pandemic.

See what’s up with springtime events

May in Modesto and the Mother Lode normally brings a bounty of spring community celebrations. But the coronavirus pandemic again has changed plans.

Live ballet returns to Modesto

Modesto’s ballet company welcomes patrons back into its studio this month. Central West Ballet presents “Creations: Choreography in America” on Fridays-Sundays, May 14-23, at its company rehearsal space.

Around the state, nation and world

People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer advised to wear masks in many indoor settings, but what about in stores?

The United States should be entering a new chapter in the coronavirus pandemic – but there are several potential “curveballs” ahead that could reverse progress, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

A CVS employee has been arrested after police said he stole and forged COVID-19 vaccination cards and sold them to children so they could attend school.

