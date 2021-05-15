Coronavirus update, May 15: Stanislaus reports zero deaths, another hospital decline

Stanislaus County reported zero deaths to COVID-19 on Friday and yet another drop in hospital cases.

A total of 1,061 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

Positive tests now total 55,625 with the 74 added Friday. Stanislaus has 599,224 negative test results and 54,170 people who are presumed recovered.

The county remains for an eighth straight week in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 53 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, down from 56 on Thursday. The count has declined steadily in May and topped 300 in January. Sixteen staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, up from 10.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 2.26%, down from 2.35% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.92%, up from 2.9%. The 14-day rate was 3.15%, down from 3.21%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 309,976 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since May 7. The total includes 136,477 doses to health care providers and 173,499 to public health.

With 32.3% of its 12-and-older residents and 26.6% of the total population fully vaccinated, Stanislaus County remained well below the U.S. percentages, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday evening, the county had not posted its public vaccine schedule for next week. Two clinics remain this week:

Saturday, May 15 , Stanislaus State, Turlock: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1st dose Pfizer (12+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (12+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last)..

Saturday, May 15, West Modesto Community Center, 401 Paradise Road, Suite E; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 1st dose Pfizer (12+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

California has administered 34,319,950 vaccines as of Friday, up from 34,085,597 on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 18th in the country, having administered 86,859 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.4% are female

46.6% male

8.6% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,859 positive cases

Turlock has 7,497

Ceres has 5,651

Patterson has 2,614

Riverbank has 2,583

Oakdale has 1,869

Newman has 1,216

Waterford has 659

Hughson has 599

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,929

District 5 has 2,600

District 2 has 2,311

District 1 has 1,318

District 4 has 453

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,394 COVID-19-related deaths among 73,310 cases.





Merced County has 461 deaths among 31,919 cases.





Tuolumne County has 67 deaths among 4,139 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 448 cases.

As of Saturday morning, there were 3,767,052 confirmed cases in California and 62,633 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,895,636 U.S. cases and 585,233 deaths.

