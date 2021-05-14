Coronavirus update, May 14: Stanislaus adds 1 death, 39 cases. Hospital count dips

Stanislaus County reported another death to COVID-19 and 39 new cases Thursday, while also lowering the vaccine age limit for some clinics.

A total of 1,061 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

Positive tests now total 55,551. Stanislaus has 596,864 negative test results and 54,092 people who are presumed recovered.

The county remains for an eighth straight week in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 56 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 57 on Wednesday. Ten staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from 14.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 2.35%, down from 4.23% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.9%, down from 3.11%. The 14-day rate was 3.21%, down from 3.24%.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 309,976 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since May 7. The total includes 136,477 doses to health care providers and 173,499 to public health.

With 35.3% of its adult residents and 26.3% of the total population fully vaccinated, Stanislaus County remained well below the U.S. percentages, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county adjusted some of this week’s public vaccine clinics to reflect that 12 to 15-year-olds now qualify. Here are the places, times and age limits:

Friday, May 14 , Stanislaus State, Turlock, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last) 1st dose Pfizer (ages 12+); 1st dose Moderna (18+); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+).

Friday, May 14 , Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, Oakdale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna (18+, no appointment needed); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Friday, May 14 , Hammon Senior Center, Patterson, 9 am.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna (18+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Saturday, May 15 , Stanislaus State, Turlock: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1st dose Pfizer (12+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (12+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last)..

Saturday, May 15, West Modesto Community Center, 401 Paradise Road, Suite E; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 1st dose Pfizer (12+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

California has administered 34,085,597 vaccines as of Thursday, up from 33,817,290 on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 18th in the country, having administered 86,266 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.4% are female

46.6% male

8.6% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,849 positive cases

Turlock has 7,495

Ceres has 5,648

Patterson has 2,613

Riverbank has 2,583

Oakdale has 1,868

Newman has 1,216

Waterford has 658

Hughson has 598

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,929

District 5 has 2,600

District 2 has 2,309

District 1 has 1,318

District 4 has 451

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Thursday:

San Joaquin County has 1,391 COVID-19-related deaths among 73,267 cases.





Merced County has 461 deaths among 31,914 cases.





Tuolumne County has 66 deaths among 4,134 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 448 cases.

As of Friday morning, there were 3,763,281 confirmed cases in California and 62,573 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,853,398 U.S. cases and 584,495 deaths.

County sets vaccine clinics for kids 12-15

Stanislaus County’s coronavirus vaccine clinics will provide the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents who are 12 to 15 years old. The first was Thursday.

Details on jobs at Manteca water park

After the pandemic delayed its opening by almost a full year, Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca is going on a hiring spree to get ready for its big debut.

Stan State student welcomes Biden proposal





On April 26, President Biden revealed a massive $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. One of the gems of this enormous plan is tuition-free college.

Stanislaus will change vaccine approach

The Stanislaus County Health Services Agency is moving forward with plans to close large vaccination clinics and hold more mobile clinics to administer coronavirus vaccine.

Valley’s rental market leads nation

The Central Valley is the nation’s hottest rental market, according to a new report. The data, analyzed by RENTCafé, an online rental listing site, shows the region leading a group of midsize hubs across the country.

Overdose deaths rise amid pandemic

Deaths from drug overdoses jumped 47 percent in Stanislaus County last year, an increase that officials attribute at least partially to the COVID pandemic.

See what’s up with springtime events





May in Modesto and the Mother Lode normally brings a bounty of spring community celebrations. But the coronavirus pandemic again has changed plans.

Live ballet returns to Modesto

Modesto’s ballet company welcomes patrons back into its studio this month. Central West Ballet presents “Creations: Choreography in America” on Fridays-Sundays, May 14-23, at its company rehearsal space.

Why some people of color balk at vaccine

Their reasons may be different — distrust of government, doubts of effectiveness, fear of side effects — but some people of color in Stanislaus County share a feeling of hesitation toward getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Around the state, nation and world

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 “can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Now that children between 12 and 15 years old can safely receive the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, some parents and curious kids alike may be wondering how the shot for teens differs from those given to adults.