Coronavirus update, April 9: One measure of Stanislaus pandemic hits five-month low

Stanislaus County had its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since early November, based on one measure of the pandemic’s spread.

Just 39 positive tests were on the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day. The positive rate was only 2.69% out of the 1,445 total tests.

The rolling seven-day rate was 4.13%, down from 4.7% the previous day. The 14-day rate was 4.55%, down from 4.9%.

Three deaths were reported Thursday on the separate dashboard of the county Health Services Agency. The total stands at 1,012 residents since the first was announced just shy of a year ago.

Stanislaus has 53,249 total cases, 527,066 negative test results and 51,756 people who are presumed recovered.

The county remains in the red tier, the third most restrictive in the state’s four-tier response plan. Officials said they hope conditions will improve enough to meet Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new goal of fully reopening the economy in mid-June.

They continue to urge residents to get vaccinated, wear masks in public and keep at least 6 feet from people not in their households.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 81 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 89 on Wednesday. Staffed intensive care beds available to adults increased from seven to 11.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since March 26. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

Here is the county vaccination schedule for the rest of this week:

Friday, April 9, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Friday, April 9, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1st dose Moderna (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last), 2nd dose Moderna (no appointment needed)

Saturday, April 10, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L Street, Modesto, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Saturday, April 10, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; single dose Johnson & Johnson (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last)

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 21,243,518 vaccines as of Thursday, up from 20,865,892 on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 28th in the country, having administered 53,764 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,894 positive cases

Turlock has 7,189

Ceres has 5,394

Patterson has 2,555

Riverbank has 2,482

Oakdale has 1,785

Newman has 1,181

Waterford has 637

Hughson has 579

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,804

District 5 has 2,543

District 2 has 2,231

District 1 has 1,269

District 4 has 423

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Thursday:

San Joaquin County has 1,325 COVID-19-related deaths among 70,609 cases.





Merced County has 447 deaths among 30,985 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,051 cases and 64 deaths.





Mariposa County has 415 cases and seven deaths.

As of Friday morning, there were 3,690,031 confirmed cases in California and 60,129 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 31,003,070 U.S. cases and 560,115 deaths.

How did pandemic affect seasonal flu?

No deaths from influenza have been reported in Stanislaus County through March 21, according to county public health surveillance.

South Africa variant arrives in Stanislaus

The first two cases of a coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa have been found in Stanislaus County, health officials reported Thursday.

Schools make plans for federal money

The well-being and mental health of students and employees are top-of-mind for at least some Stanislaus County education leaders as they look at ways to spend federal COVID-19 pandemic recovery money.

The latest on visiting Yosemite





Day-use reservations will again be needed to enter Yosemite National Park this summer, park staff announced Thursday morning.

Stanislaus leaders agree with June reopen date





Stanislaus County was busy with vaccinations and efforts to avoid another spring and summer coronavirus surge when Tuesday the state announced it was shooting for a June 15 date for reopening California.

Modesto extends RAD Card, with a catch

The Modesto City Council approved allocating $650,000 in matching funds for the RAD Card program, which doubles consumers’ spending power and has helped restaurants and other small, locally owned businesses survive the economic havoc caused by the pandemic.

Art galleries begin to reopen

Add two of the region’s larger art galleries to the list of places that have reopened now that Stanislaus County has returned to the red tier in the state coronavirus plan.

Are you vaccinated? Here are answers to your questions





New information about COVID-19 rises everyday, and some issues still seem unresolved. Here are answers for some of those questions, especially for the vaccinated.

Biz Beat: What’s up with indoor recreation?





With Stanislaus County restaurants and movie theaters reopening inside service you might wonder when some of your other favorite indoor recreational activities will be coming back.

Around the state, nation and world





Army scientists are testing whether their new COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which entered human trials this week, can serve as a universal booster shot for all other available coronavirus vaccines.

Health care systems across the nation have suffered from blood shortages since the beginning of the pandemic, and although supplies have balanced out since then, some hospitals are still dealing with concerning deficits.