Highly infectious coronavirus variant found in South Africa now in Stanislaus County

The first two cases of a coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa have been found in Stanislaus County, health officials reported Thursday.

The SARS-CoV-2 Variant B.1.351 is more infectious and comes with a 50 percent higher transmission rate than others. The cases are not believed to be travel related.

“The detection of the B.1.351 variant in Stanislaus County is concerning, and it is another reminder that we must continue to follow all guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Stanislaus County Public Health Officer. “Many people remain to be vaccinated in our community, and we must continue to stop the spread, using the tools that have proven to work throughout this pandemic.

“It is vital for everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, to continue to follow recommendations that prevent the spread of disease, which include testing, masking, distancing, and getting the vaccine.”

We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.