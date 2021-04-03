I’ve been vaccinated. Where do I go from here? We’ve got answers to your questions.

Carla Noguera, 34, and Adolfo Noguera, 31, both were vaccinated at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Modesto Centre Plaza in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, April 1, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

As of April 2, Stanislaus County is in the less restrictive red tier and almost one-third of residents have received COVID-19 vaccines. So, does that mean can you host a big indoor party?

On the flip side, public health officials are warning that the more infectious viral variants are circulating, so should you go back to “stay-at-home” to be safe?

Some questions about COVID-19 and vaccinations seem to go unanswered and new information, at times contradictory, seems to pop up everyday. Keeping up with constantly emerging data and revised recommendations is challenging.

To help, here are answers to some of the questions about recent recommendations about COVID-19.

When am I considered to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

Three COVID-19 vaccines have emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug administration. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines follow a two-dose regimen, given three or four weeks apart, respectively. The Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine is single dose.

People are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after the second dose in a two-dose series vaccines, or 2 weeks after they’ve received one dose of the J & J vaccine.

Individuals who are fully vaccinated are less likely to have asymptomatic infection and less likely to spread the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, based upon results of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study of frontline health care workers in their “real world” settings released last Monday. That study also showed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines provide about 80% protection one week after one dose, and this increased to more than 90% two weeks after the second dose.

However for now, the CDC recommends that everyone, including vaccinated people, continue to practice mitigation measures, including wearing masks, frequent hand washing and physical distancing, when in public spaces.

Can I do more things after I’m fully vaccinated?

Yes, fully vaccinated people gain some freedoms. But, it’s not time to throw all caution to the wind.

Small, indoor visits between fully vaccinated people, without masks or physical distancing, are likely low risk. So, hosting a dinner at your house with other fully vaccinated people is acceptable.

Indoor visits between vaccinated people and unvaccinated people are also low risk for the vaccinated ones, but the risk for COVID-19 among the unvaccinated people should be considered. If the unvaccinated people in a single household are not at high risk for severe COVID-19, indoor visits without masks or social distancing, is low risk.

This means grandparents without health conditions could visit their healthy children and healthy grandchildren. Hugs, included.

However, if any of the unvaccinated people or their contacts are at high risk for severe COVID-19, then all attendees at the gathering should maintain precautions, including wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.

All people, regardless of vaccination status, should adhere to current guidance to avoid medium- or large-sized gatherings, such as concerts, festivals and sporting events, among others.

Outdoor activities and indoor events with good ventilation with small numbers in attendance are lower risk than large crowds gathered indoors, especially with poor ventilation.

Can vaccinated people travel?

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky updated travel advice on April 2, notably stating that vaccinated people are less likely to acquire or spread the coronavirus. This is more welcomed news for vaccinated individuals, and hopefully an incentive for others to get vaccinated. However, Walensky generally cautioned against travel with the rising number of cases in the U.S. and globally.

The California Department of Public Health currently recommends against non-essential travel, within California as well as out-of-state. Visitors from outside of California, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, are strongly discouraged from entering the state.

A prime example of mixed messaging: Disneyland and other amusement parks are permitted to open at reduced capacity with practicing mitigation, but the CDPH recommends that no one travel more than 120 miles from their residence.

I’ve had one dose of my vaccine, but missed my second dose. What should I do?

Both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines require two doses for full protection. However at times, vaccine availability has been limited making it difficult for some to get the second dose on time.

The second doses of those two vaccines should be administered as close to the correct time as possible, but the CDC permits a grace period of 4 days earlier or up to 6 weeks later from the recommended interval for the second dose to be considered valid.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not interchangeable.

If two doses of different mRNA COVID-19 vaccine products are administered, additional doses of either product are not recommended.

If a person cannot access the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, they may get a single dose of J & J vaccine at least 28 days after their previous mRNA vaccine. This is not considered a mixed series but as a “stand alone” J & J vaccination.

Will I need annual doses like I do with seasonal influenza vaccines?

At this time, the need for additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines is not known.

Frequent mutations of the influenza virus are the reason annual flu vaccines are needed to induce immunity against emerging strains. Mutations are common practice of respiratory virus, including the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus..

However, as variants of the SARS-CoV-2 have emerged, it is plausible additional doses of the vaccines will become necessary. Both Pfizer and Moderna have studies underway evaluating booster doses of their products, including against the variant strains.

How long does protection from the COVID-19 vaccines last?

The simple answer is ... we don’t know yet.

Researchers are continuing to monitor participants in the original efficacy trials to answer this question. On April 1, Pfizer announced that protection lasts at least six months, with about 91% efficacy, which is only slightly less than the 95% reported initially and efficacy was demonstrated against the South African and U.K. variants.

“They know at six months it’s clearly there. It more than likely will be even longer. Time will tell,” Dr. Antony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, said in an interview with CNN.

The duration of protection after natural infection with SARS-CoV-2 is not known, but is thought to be at least 90 days, and likely longer.

Are enough people immunized to stave off a fourth surge?

Fauci said the rise in cases is concerning but he’s optimistic that the rate of vaccinations across the country will outpace a fourth surge, in an interview with NPR on Friday.

“It’s kind of like a race between the potential for a surge and our ability to vaccinate as many people as we possibly can,” Fauci said “And hopefully, if you want to make this a metaphorical race, the vaccine is going to win this one.”

However, some public health officials fear a fourth surge, as being seen in Europe, which has led to a return to lockdowns in some countries.

COVID-19 cases are increasing in at least 20 states, in part due to the rise in variants that appear more infectious, increases in travel, especially among young adult “spring breakers” and the swift relaxation of mitigation efforts in some states.

In California, by April 1, more than 18 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, and about 30% of Californians have received at least one dose.. In Stanislaus County nearly 29% of the population have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to LA Times COVID-19 tracker.

Across the San Joaquin Valley, about 44% of people have antibodies on blood tests., suggesting some immunity,

The World Health Organization states that the proportion of the people needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity is not yet known. Estimates range from 50% to 80% of the population must have immunity, from vaccination or natural infection, to protect even the unvaccinated members of the “herd.”.

For comparison, about half of the population needs to be protected for herd immunity against influenza, and 95% of people protected is necessary for herd immunity for measles, one of the most contagious virus known.

When can children and teens get vaccinated against COVID-19?

Pfizer vaccine emergency use authorization permits administering their vaccine to people 16 and older, and in Stanislaus County everyone 16 and older is now eligible for vaccination. Moderna and J & J vaccines are authorized for use in individuals 18 and older.

Pfizer recently released the results from their trial in adolescents age 12 through 15, which showed 100% efficacy, based upon the antibody responses observed among those vaccinated. The company is expected to request EUA for their vaccine in adolescents within the next month.

Pfizer, Moderna and J & J have initiated or plan to start trials in young children, with some studies in infants as young as six months.

COVID-19 immunizations are not required for students or teachers to return to classrooms.

The percent of COVID-19 cases in children 14 and younger in Stanislaus County has remained fairly steady around 8.4%, A blip in cases this spring is anticipated in part because a large portion of adults are being vaccinated and more youth are being tested with the return to schools and sports.

Although young children generally have milder COVID-19 illness than adults, they can become seriously ill and they can also transmit infection. Immunization of people of all ages is expected to advance herd immunity and help end the pandemic.

We’re in the red tier, so can I have a large party?

No, you shouldn’t have a large party with members outside of your household. Small gatherings of vaccinated people are permitted, as described above.

The red tier means spread of the coronavirus is substantial in the county, but less than widespread. Other than exceptions described, indoor gatherings are strongly discouraged and people should not gather with others from more than three households.

Restaurants, retail businesses and gyms can be open indoors at reduced capacity and following COVID-19 mitigation practices.

If the county returns to the purple tier, will schools close again?

No, schools that open while the county is in the red tier may continue to have campuses open even if the county slips back into purple.

However, everyone has responsibility to help the county advancing into less restrictive tiers, by wearing a mask and following other mitigation measures, seeking COVID-19 testing and staying home when ill.

For schools, is 3 feet as safe as 6 feet for physical distancing?

Emergence of new scientific data led CDC to revise the physical distancing, from 6 feet to 3 feet, needed in school settings. Requiring shorter space between students is less burdensome for schools, without sacrificing the safety of in-person classrooms.

The agency now recommends that, with universal masking, students can maintain a distance of at least 3 feet in classroom settings. For elementary students, this recommendation is regardless of the viral activity level in the community.

For middle and high schools students, the distance should be 6 feet in communities where the viral activity is high, if student cohorting is not possible. The older students are more likely to be exposed and spread the coronavirus than the younger children.

A distance of 6 feet should still be maintained between adults and students, between students when masks cannot be worn, such as while eating, and for activities with increased exhalation, including singing, band practice, sports and recess. These activities should be moved outside or if indoors in large, well-ventilated spaces.

Fauci cautioned in the NPR interview that the the pandemic is not over, and it’s too soon for the country to let its guard down but the vaccines offered hope that the end is insight.

“I believe strongly that every day that goes by, we get closer and closer to getting an advantage,” Fauci said.

