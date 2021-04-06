Art in Stanislaus County can be viewed live again. Where to go, what exhibits are showing

“String Theory” by Kate Jackson is among the “Surfaces” exhibit at the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock. Carnegie Arts Center

Add two of the region’s larger art galleries to the list of places that have reopened now that Stanislaus County has returned to the red tier in the state coronavirus plan.

The Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock has opened its main gallery with an exhibit chronicling the lives of contemporary migrant farmworkers, according to a press release.

“In the Fields of the North/En los Campos del Norte” features photojournalist David Bacon’s photographs with oral narratives from his subjects.

The exhibit is planned to be up through May 23. Bacon will offer an online talk Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. A Zoom link will be posted on the Carnegie website and Facebook page.

With the red tier capacity limit at 25 percent, the gallery can hold 100 people, but it has decided to limit visitors to 40 to ensure maximum social distancing, Carnegie Director Lisa McDermott said.

In the Lobby Gallery is the exhibit “Surfaces,” through April 25. The show features four female artists from Northern and Central California, a press release said: Kate Jackson from Merced, Dana Mano-Flank, San Carlos, Denise Oyama Miller, Fremont, and Michelle Park, Turlock.

“This is an exhibition that must be seen in person to truly be experienced,” McDermott said in the release. “The artists on display use surfaces and textures that invite us to examine their work closely.”

Carnegie hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. The center is at 250 N. Broadway in Turlock. Admission is $7 general, $5 for seniors and students. For more, see www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

Exhibits at Mistlin Gallery

The Mistlin Gallery in downtown Modesto will continue to have limited hours despite the move to the red tier. The gallery’s gift shop remained open as a retail space under the most restrictive purple tier.

“We just don’t have enough volunteers at the moment to cover the hours until they all get vaccinated,” Mistlin Gallery Manager Linda Knoll said. She hopes to go back to full hours in May or June. About 25 people can be inside under the red tier capacity limit.

On exhibit through April 30 at the Mistlin are “Yosemite Tapestries” and “Preserving Our Wilderness.”

“Yosemite Tapestries” features nine large panels by Miriam McNitt (1917-2002). The “tapestries” are yarn paintings that were originally commissioned by Yosemite National Park, according to a press release.

“Preserving Our Wilderness” includes about 60 pieces by regional artists on wildlife, wilderness, environmentalism and the conservation of national parks.

The Mistlin Gallery is open 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m. Saturdays at 1015 J St. in Modesto. For more, see ccaagallery.org.

While museums also can reopen, the McHenry Mansion and the McHenry Museum in Modesto remain closed. Thomas Reeves, the city’s community and media relations officer, said in an email Friday that the city is working on a plan to reopen, but no timeline has been set.