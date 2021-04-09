Virtual graduations again? Here’s what Modesto Junior College plans to do amid COVID

This May 1, 2015 file photo shows graduates listening to speakers during commencement at Modesto Junior College in Modesto, Calif. The college plans to do a virtual 2021 graduation ceremony because of COVID-19. aalfaro@modbee.com

While many universities have yet to announce 2021 graduation plans, Modesto Junior College is preparing a commencement video for the second year in a row because of coronavirus safety concerns.

The college plans to release the prerecorded video on social media and its website May 21 instead of holding any in-person ceremonies, an official said.

Out of about 1,800 students graduating this spring, 375 students have signed up to participate as of Thursday, Campus Life and Student Learning Manager Alejandra Espinoza said in an email. Graduates who registered are scheduled to pick up their free cap and gown, diploma cover, and commencement program between April 22 and April 24, Espinoza said. They will also take a picture for the video wearing their regalia when picking up graduation supplies, she added.

Names of every graduate, Espinoza said, will appear in the commencement program and video. The video will show a slide for each student with their name, degree and picture if they took one.

The Associated Students of Modesto Junior College (ASMJC) in November unanimously requested the college hold a virtual graduation for student safety, according to meeting minutes. The organization also paid for the graduation caps and gowns, Espinoza said.

“ASMJC acknowledges the financial barrier many students face when purchasing a cap and gown,” Espinoza said in an email. “This will increase student participation at Commencement.”

The virtual graduation video for MJC’s class of 2020 runs about three hours long and is available on YouTube. It included speeches from faculty and a student graduate.

Although the deadline to register for the virtual graduation was March 31, Espinoza said graduates interested in participating can contact Campus Life and Student Learning at mjccampuslife@yosemite.edu.

Graduates who registered can expect additional information on cap and gown pickups via email, Espinoza said. Staff will follow social distancing guidelines and require graduates to wear a face mask at all times, except while taking their picture.