Coronavirus update, Dec. 9: Stanislaus hospitals add 32 patients. Key ICU index slips

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County had a sharp increase Tuesday in hospital patients with COVID-19, and another setback in the crucial data on intensive-care beds.

Four more residents have died, for a total of 450 since the pandemic began, the county Health Services Agency said. Another 346 positive tests were reported.

Tuesday was the second full day of a stay-at-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. It was triggered when adult ICU capacity dropped below 15% of available beds. That figure was 5.6% on Tuesday, down from 6.3% on Monday.

Stanislaus County hospitals reported 247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including non-ICU beds, up from 215 the day before. Only four ICU beds were free.

The county has 24,807 people who have tested positive, 243,955 who tested negative and 21,545 who are presumed recovered.

The county’s 14-day rolling positivity rate rose slightly to 14.95%, according to the California Department of Public Health. The seven-date rate was 16.97%.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Tuesday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 8,937 positive cases

Turlock has 3,734

Ceres has 2,723

Patterson has 1,225

Riverbank has 1,128

Oakdale has 672

Newman has 504

Waterford has 300

Hughson has 237

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,337

District 3 has 1,297

District 2 has 1,048

District 1 has 554

District 4 has 156

San Joaquin County has 530 COVID-19-related deaths among 28,532 cases.





Merced County has 198 deaths among 13,851 cases.





Tuolumne County has 1,321 cases and 14 deaths.





Mariposa County has 164 cases and four deaths.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 1,422,187 confirmed cases in California and 20,275 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 15,173,851 U.S. cases and 286,338 deaths.

Drive-thru flu vaccine clinics expand

Starting this week, Stanislaus County public health will host drive-thru flu vaccine clinics in Patterson and Ceres, and additional locations are slated in the coming weeks. All of the vaccines are free and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

