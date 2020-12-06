Though with a different feel, Modesto holiday parade was still as bright as ever

The Modesto Celebration of Lights parade on Saturday brought some uniqueness as attendees drove down I street in downtown looking at floats — instead of the other way around – due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year’s “parade” was a drive-thru with six to eight floats and while the streets weren’t packed with people walking around, traffic backed up reportedly up to McHenry Ave. and some people posted on social media they waited an hour to drive through it.

All of the floats decorated with lights and some of the highlights were an Elvis impersonator singing on a float in front of the county clerk’s office, a Snoopy inflatable on top of a Modesto Police Department vehicle and a live DJ.

There were also a couple of floats decorated with political signs and Modesto mayor candidates Doug Ridenour and Sue Zwahlen each had a float. Their runoff election is in early February.

The Modesto Vikings Youth Football and Cheer organization’s float had an inflatable football player and a field goal post with lights lit around them.

Cheer coordinator Lore McIntyre said the organization has had a float in the parade for over 10 years and while they couldn’t have the usual 50-foot trailer with all the players and cheer members on it (each float was allowed five members), they still wanted to have be involved.

“It was something for everyone in the community,” she said.

The parade ended in front of Modesto City Hall on 10th street with Santa and his elves (all wearing masks) waving at cars with snow falling down from the Brenden Movie Theatre.

The street also had white bright lights throughout and Modesto View founder Chris Murphy said they wanted to make the street “sparkle.”

“We turned the Rockin’ Holiday (live entertainment and other activities) into the Rockin’ North Pole,” Murphy said. “I loved tonight. You see kids out the (cars) windows grabbing the snow and that’s what makes it special.”

