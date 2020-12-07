Stanislaus county announces more locations for free drive-thru flu vaccines

Starting this week, Stanislaus County public health will host drive-thru flu vaccine clinics in Patterson and Ceres, and additional locations are slated in the coming weeks. All of the vaccines are free and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The clinic in Patterson will be held at Hammon Senior Center at 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave. on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In Ceres, the drive-thru clinic will be at the Ceres Community Center at 2701 4th St., on Dec. 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Public health officials are hoping for a repeat of the successful clinic at Johansen High School in Modesto last Friday that immunized 182 people. The drive-thru clinics are also being used as models for delivering COVID-19 immunizations, as availability of one or more vaccines is anticipated in the next few months.

Kamlesh Kaur, interim information officer for county public health, said additional clinics are planned at sites in the Turlock Unified School District, Riverbank Unified School District, Salida Union School District and St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Ince confirmed, details will be posted at http://schsa.org/publichealth/pages/flu/

Additional information about influenza and flu vaccines can be found at: California Department of Public Health influenza website, at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/Influenza.aspx and from the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm

This story was produced with financial support from The Stanislaus County Office of Education and the Stanislaus Community Foundation, along with the GroundTruth Project’s Report for America initiative. The Modesto Bee maintains full editorial control of this work.

To help fund The Bee’s children’s health and economic development reporters with Report for America, go to bitly.com/ModbeeRFA