What can and can’t you do in Stanislaus County under new COVID stay-at-home order?

As of Sunday night, all of Stanislaus County and the surrounding San Joaquin Valley region has been under a new stay-at-home order.

Much like the first stay-at-home order issued by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in March, this order is meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has been raging through the region and late last week caused hospital ICUs to fall below 15% capacity in the 12-county central region.

That automatically triggered the new stay-at-home order, making the valley among the first of the five regions in California to go back into shutdown due to hitting the new hospital capacity benchmark. On Sunday night, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions began their stay-at-home orders.

Five of the Bay Area’s 11-county region also entered their own stay-at-home order that day in advance of hitting the ICU mark to preemptively slow the spread.

While in many ways the order is similar to the one issued in March, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there are significant differences.

Here is what you need to know about the new order, what businesses are open or closed, and how to follow the new safety restrictions.

Who does this new stay-at-home order apply to?

Everyone who lives in Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare and Tuolumne counties, which are considered the San Joaquin Valley region.

How long will the new order last in Stanislaus County?

The order in our region started 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 and will last at least three weeks, or until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27. It could last longer depending the region’s ICU capacity.

What can I leave the house to do under the order?

The order urges residents to stay at home as much as possible except for essential activities and socially distant outdoor recreation. People can still go out while wearing a mask to buy groceries, pickup takeout, visit the doctor, walk the dog, take a hike, attend outdoor worship service and more. The stay-at-home order seeks to keep people from socializing outside of their households as much as possible.

Stanislaus County Health Services Agency community outreach staff members Isabel Hernandez, left, and Satjinder Boyal, right, talk with shoppers about COVID-19 at Cost Less supermarket in Ceres, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

What businesses are closed under the new shutdown order?

Generally speaking, all non-essential businesses that are not part of critical infrastructure must close their in-person services and activities. Those businesses that should shut down service under the new order include hair salons and barbershops, personal care services like nail studios, spas and tattoo parlors, limited services including car washes, pet grooming and laundromats, museums, zoos, aquariums, movie theaters (except for drive-in theaters), bars, breweries and wineries (unless they serve food), family entertainment centers, cardrooms, amusement parks and indoor and outdoor playgrounds.

Volume Salon owner Cheryl Avina cleans a hair washing station in preparation for re-opening on Monday. Photographed in Modesto, Calif., on Friday August 28, 2020. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

What businesses are still open during this order that weren’t in March?

Malls and shopping centers may remain open during this stay-at-home order, while being capped at 20% capacity. Shopping centers must also designate special times for seniors and at-risk customers to shop. Gyms and fitness centers will also be allowed to remain open, but only for outside activities and services. All indoor fitness operations must stop. Medical centers including doctor’s and dental offices will remain open for non-emergency and elective health procedures.

People shop at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

How does the order affect schools and in-person education?

The order does not change existing guidance and schools that are open can largely remain open. Schools in the region that are currently open can continue providing in-person instruction at school sites. Schools operating under a waiver will also be able to continue operating, including those schools that received waivers while under a less restrictive tier. Schools that have not reopened for in-person education can continue to serve small groups (including students with disabilities) while following all state health guidances.

First-grade student Kyle Ellman, left, works in socially distanced seating as teacher Katie Martin conducts class at Sonoma Elementary School in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Can I still go to my place of worship?

Yes, but only for outside or online services. Indoor gatherings are not permitted under the new stay-at-home order (they are also not permitted under the purple tier, which Stanislaus County entered again in mid-November.)

Justin Downs prays with other Modesto-area church members who gathered on the roof of the 15-story DoubleTree Hotel in Modesto, California, to pray over the city and for people affected by coronavirus in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Why are restaurants closed for all in-person dining again?

Restaurants must close all their in-person services, including inside and outside dining, during the new order. But they can continue to offer takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. Bars and breweries that serve food will be able to remain open for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery only as well. Under the purple tier, restaurants had previously only been allowed to offer outside dining or takeout/delivery. According to the CDC, the coronavirus is airborne and passed through droplets. People can breathe in those droplets or airborne particles while in close proximity to or in a poorly ventilated space with an infected person. In-person dining and drinking — unlike shopping at a grocery store or retail store — requires people take off their masks for longer periods of time together, thus increasing possibility for exposure.

John and Natalie O’Neal, right, eat with a friend outside at El Cazador Mexican Restaurant in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Who will enforce the new stay-at-home order?

Stanislaus County officials and local law enforcement have made clear they plan to enforce the new stay-at-home order as they have enforced all of the health orders throughout the pandemic — through education first. Law enforcement including Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse said he will not arrest people for violating the order. Local governments have relied on citizen complaints to identify businesses violating the orders. Those businesses have then been sent warnings and, in case of repeated violation and non-compliance, been issued fines. Violations of health orders can be reported to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services by calling 209-558-7535 or emailing covid-19info@schsa.org.