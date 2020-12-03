Modesto homicide victim identified, suspect arrested

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested a Modesto man at his airport neighborhood home on Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in south Modesto earlier this week.

Alexander Valenzuela, 40, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of 46-year-old Joseph Rivera.

Rivera was shot in the 600 block of Bystrum Road, near Lombardo Avenue, shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. He died later at a hospital.

Sgt. Tom Letras said detectives identified Valenzuela as a suspect and arrested him without incident at his home in the 100 block of Angle Lane around noon on Wednesday.

Letras said the investigation is ongoing so detectives would not release any additional details about the case, including a possible motive.

Valenzuela, who has not yet been formally charged, is being held without bail at the Stanislaus County jail.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on it is urged to contact Detective Kamila Sulkowski at 209-525-7032. Tips also may be provided to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.